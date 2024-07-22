Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Economic Survey 2023-24: What is it? When will it be presented? What can you expect from it?

    The survey will give detailed insights of the state of the economy in the past financial year 2023-24, and some outlook for the current fiscal. It is one of the key economic documents in the country, which sets the stage for the Union Budget.

    Economic Survey 2023-24: What is it? When will it be presented? What can you expect from it? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey 2023-24 at 1 pm today in the Lok Sabha. The research project will provide in-depth analysis of the economy's performance in the most recent fiscal year, 2023–2024, as well as a forecast for the current fiscal year. One of the most important economic papers in the nation, it lays the foundation for the Union Budget.

    What is the Economic Survey?

    The main document that gives a thorough summary of the nation's economic performance during the previous year and establishes the framework for the Union Budget is the Economic Survey. It includes:

    • Comprehensive Analysis: It offers a thorough summary of the nation's economic performance over the previous fiscal year, analysing a number of different industries and sectors, including services, industry, and agriculture.
    • Statistics: Provides a plethora of statistics on economic variables, including employment, GDP growth, inflation, and the budget deficit, among others.
    • Policy Recommendations: Makes recommendations for actions to take to alleviate economic issues and encourage expansion. The Union Budget is frequently developed with these suggestions in mind.
    • Review of Government Initiatives and activities: Assess the success of government projects and activities.

    Under the direction of the top economic advisor, the Ministry of Finance's Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs is in charge of creating the Economic Survey. Currently, V Anantha Nageswaran is India’s chief economic advisor. It will be his second Economic Survey.

    When will the 2023–24 Economic Survey be presented?

    The Lok Sabha will hear the Economic Survey 2023–24 at 1 pm, and the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm. Nageswaran will then speak at a news conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi at 2:30 p.m. Today between 2:15 and 2:30 pm, you can obtain the Economic Survey 2023–24 in PDF format from the India Budget website. 

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 at 11 am in Parliament on Tuesday, July 23.

    Economic Survey 2023-24: What To Watch Out For?

    The GDP growth rate of India will be disclosed by the Economic Survey. In addition to assessments of the sectors that are developing quickly and those that are not, it will provide GDP growth estimates for the current and forthcoming fiscal years. A baseling growth of 6.5-7 per cent is anticipated by the Economic Survey, with room for improvement. The Economic Survey 2022–2023 predicted that GDP growth in FY24 will range from 6.8% to 6.8%.

    Comprehensive information on India's fiscal deficit will also be shared. India's current budget deficit was estimated to be 5.1% in the Interim Budget 2024–25. It is now anticipated to drop to 5% for the current fiscal year due to the RBI's 2.1 lakh crore in excess transfers and robust tax receipts. Trends in price increases will be closely monitored in the Survey, which will evaluate wholesale and CPI inflation. In addition, developments in the areas of employment, agriculture, industrial performance, exports and imports, investment climate, sustainability, social sector initiatives, and governmental reforms will be closely monitored.

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian stock markets BSE, NSE remain unscathed amid Microsoft global outage vkp

    Microsoft global outage: 'Out of 1400+ trading members ecosystem...' NSE, BSE share good news for investors

    Union Budget 2024 Did you know it was not always presented at 11 am? here is why the time was changed gcw

    Budget 2024: Did you know it was not always presented at 11 am? Here’s why the time was changed

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth AJR

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth

    Budget 2024 Expectations: Will India see dip in mobile phone prices? What we know so far AJR

    Budget 2024 Expectations: Will India see dip in mobile phone prices? What we know so far

    Fact check: Viral claim on Rs 500 notes with 'Star' sign debunked AJR

    Fact check: Viral claim on Rs 500 notes with 'Star' sign debunked

    Recent Stories

    Chennai Gold Rate July 22, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 22, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Bizarre! Bengaluru hospital, 2 doctors fined Rs 5 lakh for leaving needle in patient's spine 20 years ago vkp

    Bizarre! Bengaluru hospital, 2 doctors fined Rs 5 lakh for leaving needle in patient's spine 20 years ago

    My relationship with Virat Kohli is not for TRPs, declares India head coach Gautam Gambhir top quotes (WATCH) snt

    Good for TRPs but relationship with Virat Kohli is personal, says Gautam Gambhir | Top quotes (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun enters Day 7 july 22 2024 anr

    Karnataka: Search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun enters Day 7

    Wipro to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch on July 22 RKK

    Wipro to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch on July 22

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon