Devita Saraf: How she built a Rs 3000 crore empire by the age of 24

Mumbai-based Devita Saraf is not just a successful businesswoman but also an inspiration to millions of women striving to fulfill their dreams. Starting her business at the age of 24, Devika today owns an empire worth 3000 crores. She not only carried forward her family's business legacy but also created her own identity. Hurun India has declared her the richest self-made businesswoman in the country.

Learning Business Lessons from Childhood

Devita's father, Rajkumar Saraf, was counted among the big businessmen of Mumbai. He was the chairman of Zenith Computers and started teaching his daughter the tricks of the trade from childhood. It was the influence of her father's business and the family's business environment that developed a deep understanding of business in Devita. But her dream was not just to follow in her father's footsteps but to create her own identity.

Passion for Thinking Big from the Beginning

Devita studied in America. Apart from graduating from the University of Southern California, she also did an online program management course from Harvard Business School. At the age of just 21, she took over as the Marketing Director of Zenith Computers. But her heart was somewhere else. Even though she got a high position in her father's company, her dream was bigger.

Started a New Business at the Age of 24

In 2006, at the age of just 24, Devita decided to do something new. She started a new business on her own – Vu Televisions. This was the time when the market for expensive and premium televisions was very new in India. But Devita believed in her idea. She focused on providing better service to customers with the best technology, and gradually her brand Vu Televisions started making its mark in the Indian market.

Made Vu Televisions a Brand in the Indian Market

When Vu Televisions launched its 84-inch TV in 2012, it was a major breakthrough for the Indian technology market. This TV not only had excellent screen and visuals but also worked as both a TV and a computer. This was Vu Televisions' biggest step towards becoming a premium brand. And all this was possible because of Devita Saraf's passion, her vision, and her hard work. Hurun India 2024 report has named Devita Saraf as the richest self-made woman entrepreneur in India with assets worth Rs 3,000 crore.

