Decentraland, Polygon, and HypaSwap – Three Crypto Tokens for the Crypto Crash Investors Should Watch

The crypto ecosystem is filled with many projects, making it hard for investors to determine where to deploy their capital. The recent crypto crash has made it more difficult for investors to determine good projects or purchase crypto tokens. The crypto crash, which has led to the bear market, has caused the prices of tokens to become slashed by more than 60-70%. As the crypto market continues in this downward trend, it becomes increasingly difficult for investors to pick out tokens with a positive outlook for the next market cycle. As this is the prime moment to buy the dip, investors need a reliable method to influence their purchase strategies.

Before purchasing any tokens, it is important to conduct adequate research that ensures you are on the right path. This research covers all the important parts of a crypto project, including the fundamentals, use cases, and tokenomics. This helps you to get a clearer picture of the potential of the project’s token. Decentraland (MANA), Polygon (MATIC), and HypaSwap (HYPA) are three crypto tokens investors should be watching in this crypto crash.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is a crypto gaming and metaverse project. It is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, and its MANA token uses the ERC-20 token standard. In addition, Decentraland allows users to interact, game, transact, and perform other social activities within its ecosystem. Decentraland has created a fully immersive virtual 3D experience for its users. This experience incorporates various elements, including community, commerce, lifestyle, and fun. Decentraland is free to use, and users can create avatars to play as guests if they do not have accounts.

MANA is used for transactions within the Decentraland metaverse, and the token can be used for buying, selling, and trading items. Furthermore, users own items purchased on Decentraland and can take them off the platform or resold if they choose. Decentraland is a virtual environment where users can find communities and explore the open world.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a well-structured scalable solution for the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The Polygon network provides scaling and infrastructure development for Ethereum (ETH). The project created the PolygonSDK: a modular and flexible framework to help developers build different types of applications on Ethereum. For example, the Polygon network can create zero-knowledge (ZK) chains and optimistic roll-up chains. Thus, Polygon transforms the Ethereum blockchain into a multi-chain network.

MATIC is the utility token of the Polygon network. As a governance token, it gives users the right to vote on proposed changes to the network. Additionally, it facilitates transactions like purchasing NFTs on the Polygon network as a transaction token. Using the MATIC token, users and developers can extract maximum value from the network.The Polygon network is an example of innovation that can expand the capabilities of the crypto space.

HypaSwap (HYPA)

HypaSwap (HYPA) is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to lend and borrow crypto assets. The project has developed solutions to collateralization, security, and liquidity pools, making it easier for users to use the protocol. Additionally, the HypaSwap project is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain as a decentralized exchange that allows users to access crypto loans through liquidity pools. The protocol uses the HYPA token for various functions on the protocol which include interest rates, staking, and receiving rewards. Users can earn the HYPA token on the protocol or purchase them from exchanges.

The HypaSwap protocol also gives liquidity providers the Tokens which are used as receipts for accepting deposits. For example, if a user deposits 10 ETH tokens, they will receive 10 fTokens in return.

Join the on going pre-sale to reap various bonuses by purchasing the HYPA token. For example, you receive a 6% bonus if you purchase HYPA in the first stage of the token pre-sale, 4% in the second stage, and 2% in the last stage. Additionally, you receive an 11% bonus for purchasing HYPA with ETH and a 20% bonus for purchasing with BNB.

