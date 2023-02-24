Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crypto Loyalty Rewards With Big Eyes, Polygon and Filecoin: Loot Box Could Generate 10x Returns!

    BIG rewards have been proven extremely lucrative in the past, with users who purchased the token using the 200% bonus offer having already seen an ROI of 743%!
     

    Crypto Loyalty Rewards With Big Eyes, Polygon and Filecoin: Loot Box Could Generate 10x Returns!
    See 10,000% Returns with BIG’s Loot Box! 


    Big Eyes (BIG) has quickly become a top crypto presale for a list of reasons, one of them including the incredible benefits the team has created for their loyal community members. Most BIG users took advantage of the token’s 200% bonus offer, which lasted over a few weeks. Sadly, this offer ended two days ago, leaving new investors and others who missed out with nothing but grief and FOMO. 

    The good news is that the BIG team is a charitable bunch and decided to launch another reward, called Loot Box. If you have ever played video games like FIFA, you’ve likely already heard of loot boxes. If you haven't, it's a virtual possession that a user can cash in for a reward. In the case of BIG, the reward will be crypto tokens. These BIG rewards have been proven extremely lucrative in the past, with users who purchased the token using the 200% bonus offer having already seen an ROI of 743%! The coin's original price was $0.0001 but has since grown to $0.00046. 

    What Does Polygon Have to Do With Tea? 

    The brand partnership platform Hang made a Twitter announcement about partnering with the beloved tea store chain Cha Cha Matcha. Together, they plan to create a loyalty program on the Polygon blockchain, which will be the first fully integrated Web3 PoS solution! This program is bound to create growth in crypto by introducing Cha Cha Matcha customers to exciting experiences and rewards that traditional reward systems don’t have the ability to offer. In addition, customers can also access benefits from other Hang partner brands. You may be wondering what kind of rewards you can expect from joining the program. Well, a fun example would be the trip to Uji, Japan’s Matcha Tea Capital! 

    There is a high chance that this is the first of many blockchain loyalty programs, and other big brands such as Starbucks and Nike have already made similar plans to bring their marketing tactics to the Web3 space. Merging the world of crypto and traditional loyalty programs could bring life and community to the generally dull and one-sided ones.

    HODL and Recieve! 

    Filecoin (FIL) is a DeFi top crypto asset best known for providing a fantastic open-source storage and delivery network that is becoming a serious threat to the cloud storage and content delivery industries. Much of the coin's popularity is thanks to its mining reward system. A user can exchange coins either for adding hard drive space or trading in their unused cloud storage to create a fully DeFi and efficient system for information storage. 

    What’s more, Filecoin is taking its reward system one step further. You can now store your FIL coins on the YouHodler wallet app, similarly to the way you would in a regular wallet, but actually earn an interest of 3.04% annual percentage yield on that wallet balance every single week. In a nutshell, FIL is now paying their community to do nothing but HODL their tokens! 

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
