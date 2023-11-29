Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Binance Settlement, FTX collapse, Bittrex shutdown: Three cases that heighten the need for crypto regulations

    The recent resignation of Binance's CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), amid regulatory challenges highlights the cryptocurrency exchange's infancy in navigating regulatory and compliance matters. While the market has evolved over the past two decades, the exchanges are yet to get on the right side of the laws, says Manu Shankar

    column Binance Settlement, FTX collapse, Bittrex shutdown: Three cases that heighten the need for cryptocurrency regulations
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    If anything, the recent Binance’s Changpeng Zhao (now ex-CEO) stepping down saga has taught us is that when it comes to regulatory and compliance matters, the cryptocurrency exchange is in its infancy. While the market has evolved over the past two decades, the exchanges are yet to get on the right side of the laws. It was in 2021 when Binance, FTX, Kraken, and Bittrex witnessed increased transactions during the crypto bull run. By 2023, FTX will have collapsed, Bittrex will have shut down, and legal actions are pending against Kraken and Binance.

    Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, pleaded guilty to money laundering violations on Tuesday. Considered to be a stunning blow, CZ, as he was called, has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in fines and restitution to the government, according to federal authorities. 

    Under the agreement, Binance reached settlements with the Justice Department, the Treasury Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which have all been investigating the company for years. Zhao will now pay a $50 million fine and face up to 18 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. This has raised a fresh debate on the need to regulate cryptocurrencies soon. In fact, cryptocurrency regulations were one of the critical discussion points during India’s presidency at the G20 Summit. 

    During the G20, the leaders and policymakers unanimously discussed digital currencies’ potential risks and benefits, recognizing the importance of balancing innovation and consumer protection. For this, the policymakers urged expediting the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) implementation and amendments to the ‘Common Reporting Standard’ (CRS). CARF not only provides the template for reporting tax information on transactions in crypto assets in a standardized manner but also brings in crypto transactions that are by Indians on foreign-domiciled crypto exchanges under the reporting framework. 

    This is where something like a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation proposed by the European Commission could stand as a beacon of comprehensive and forward-thinking regulatory framework. With exchanges unable to protect the market participants from fraudulent transactions or the risk of shutting down, MiCA emerges as a potential template, offering insights into how jurisdictions worldwide can approach the challenges and opportunities presented by the burgeoning crypto space.

    MiCA and the G20 findings could go a long way in establishing clear guidelines for entities operating in the crypto space. Still, the policies must be stringent, and culprits are appropriately punished to ensure that only well-regulated and trustworthy entities can participate. This will go a long way in promoting market integrity and investor protection, fostering innovation, and mitigating risks.

    As the global community seeks to harness the benefits of cryptocurrencies while mitigating associated risks, only proper compliance can ensure the future of this sector. As the crypto space continues to evolve, the lessons learned from MiCA can guide regulators in shaping a regulatory landscape that fosters innovation, protects investors, and ensures the long-term sustainability of the cryptocurrency market.

    The author is the editor of coincryptoverse.com and a seasoned writer with over 18 years of industry experience in writing on topics such as Web3, Metaverse, and cryptocurrencies.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    History at 38,000ft: Virgin Atlantic 'Flight100' flies London to New York on 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel

    History at 38,000ft: Virgin Atlantic Flight100 flies from London to New York on 100% sustainable aviation fuel

    Who was Charlie Munger, the 'Titan of Business' who passed into the ages?

    Who was Charlie Munger, the 'Titan of Business' and partner of Warren Buffett who died at the age of 99

    Alibaba Jack Ma moves into ready made food business with Ma Kitchen Food gcw

    Alibaba’s Jack Ma moves into food business with 'Ma's Kitchen Food'

    India should have its own AI in Bhartiya languages: Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal at INSIGHT 2023

    India should have its own AI in Bhartiya languages: Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal at INSIGHT 2023

    Sadhguru at Isha Insight: 'India needs a safety net for failure in entrepreneurial culture'

    Sadhguru at Isha Insight: 'India needs a safety net for failure in entrepreneurial culture'

    Recent Stories

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas? anr

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas?

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available What it is How to access it Check details gcw

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available, What it is? How to access it? Check details

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES] ATG

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES]

    No one can stop it Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally AJR

    'No one can stop it': Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon