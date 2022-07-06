Can Xchange Monster Reach The Same Triumphs As Binance Coin And Ethereum?

The utility token for the Binance chain network is called Binance Coin (BNB). Due to its outstanding previous performance, it is one of the most used and valuable blockchains.

The crypto market seems to have taken a toll upwards with some of the biggest cryptocurrencies finally seeing an increase. Currently ranking in the top 10 by market capitalisation both Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) are great coins to have in your portfolio. Presale token Xchange Monster is a great consideration before it hits the market.

Where Is BNB Following The Market Crash?

The utility token for the Binance chain network is called Binance Coin (BNB). Due to its outstanding previous performance, it is one of the most used and valuable blockchains. Within over five years of operation, the project has seen a return on investment of almost 200,000 percent.

Furthermore, Binance regularly burns extra BNB coins. Burning cryptocurrency removes tokens from circulation forever, lowering the total amount of coins. The idea behind this strategy is to increase the token's value.

These elements are predicted to drive the price of BNB tokens to skyrocket and reach $1000 by 2025.

According to Coinmarketcap, it already ranks in the top 5 crypto assets for 2022, and its close connection to the Binance platform—the biggest liquid exchange in the world—increases its popularity.

Is Ethereum Still One Of The Top Leading Cryptocurrencies?

Ethereum (ETH) is a blockchain-based platform for developing decentralised applications and is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin (BTC). Since its creation, Ethereum has consistently shown that blockchain technology is capable of far more than just storing wealth.

The potential uses for Ethereum are endless, ranging from national-level governance models to financial applications, games, and NFTs. Ethereum's native currency ETH, at its core, is what powers the whole Ethereum ecosystem as well as any dApps created on top of it.

Given that over 80% of NFTs are constructed on the Ethereum blockchain and that over 70% of DeFi applications utilise ETH in some capacity, purchasing and storing ETH is a no-brainer.

Xchange Monster (MXCH) Is Here To Take Over The Crypto World

The cryptocurrency market has recently welcomed Xchange Monster (MXCH), which is paving the way to revolutionise the gaming sector. MXCH is a platform that links players and publishers and is now in its presale phase. Developers offer token holders the chance to trade multiple currencies across a range of blockchains thanks to the work of a highly successful team.

The platform will include three key components that will help the ecosystem succeed. Monster Pay, Monster Wallet, and Monster Exchange. Users will gain from advanced services which will eventually alter how GameFi works.

The coin's presale starting price is $0.04 at the time of writing, and 52,500,000 tokens are allotted for the presale stage.

You can keep fiat and cryptocurrencies in the Xchange Monster wallet, which is already integrated into the exchange, and get the quickest payment transfers at the lowest rates from anywhere in the world. Due to its strong market liquidity, it connects buyers and sellers and offers a user-friendly environment. Because Xchange Monster is completely governed and overseen by FINMA in Switzerland, developers have ensured that the platform is secure and safe.

Investing is a very personal decision and if you decide to do so, understand the risks. In the event of another price boom due to the natural flow of the market, you might want to consider Xchange Monster, Binance Coin and Ethereum.

Learn more about Xchange Monster’s presale down below:

Presale:https://xchangemonster.boostx.finance/register

Website:https://www.xchangemonster.com

Disclaimer: This is a featured content