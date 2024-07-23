Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces full scale 800 MW commercial thermal plant under Energy Security

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key energy sector initiatives in the Budget 2024-25, including over 1.28 crore registrations for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana promoting solar energy, a new Pumped Storage Policy to enhance renewable energy integration and electricity storage.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant initiatives in the energy sector as part of the Budget 2024-25. The focus is on enhancing energy security, promoting renewable energy, and encouraging sustainable practices.

Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces ₹1000 Crore fund for space technology development; Read on

What are the announcements for Energy Security?

1. More than 1.28 crore registrations and 14 lakh applications received under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

2. Pumped Storage Policy to be brought out for electricity storage and smooth integration of renewable energy in the overall energy mix

3. Joint venture between @ntpclimited & @BHEL_India to set up a full scale 800 MW commercial thermal plant using AUSC technology.



Latest Videos