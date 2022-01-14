  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: Session to be held from Jan 31, Union Budget to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1

    The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has suggested that Part 1 of the Budget session be held from January 31 to February 11. Part 2 of the Budget session be held from March 14 to April 8, following a month-long hiatus.
     

    Budget 2022 Session to be held from Jan 31 Union Budget to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31, and the Economic Survey will be submitted on the same day. The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with a joint sitting of the two Chambers, and President Ramnath Kovind will address both houses on that day.

    "The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha following its presentation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 1, at 11.00 am," the ministry of parliament affairs said in a statement on Friday.

    The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has suggested that Part 1 of the Budget session be held from January 31 to February 11. Part 2 of the Budget session be held from March 14 to April 8, following a month-long hiatus. The session proceedings will take place between elections in five states, and the EC has issued the notice for the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha have ordered their Secretaries-General to recommend steps to ensure the safe conduct of the next Budget Session.

    Also Read | Budget 2022: Startups give their wishlist to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    This year's Union Budget will be scrutinised amid an unexpected increase of Omicron Covid-19 cases in India. From Covid-19 relief to raising the standard deduction limit under income tax, the middle class is anticipating a slew of policies from the finance minister in the Union Budget 2022.

    It's worth noting that the winter session of Parliament, which began on November 29, finished on Wednesday, December 22, a day earlier than scheduled on December 23.

    Also Read | Demystifying Budget 2022: What is Economic Survey? Who prepares it?

     

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022: Startups give their wishlist to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2022: Startups give their wishlist to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2022 Demystified What is fiscal deficit? How is it calculated?

    Budget 2022 Demystified: What is fiscal deficit? How is it calculated?

    Budget 2022: With banks' financial health improving, ICRA expects no more capital infusion

    Budget 2022: With banks' financial health improving, ICRA expects no more capital infusion

    Budget 2022-2023: FICCI gives 12 suggestions to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2022: FICCI gives 12 suggestions to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Cryptocurrency The day when meme coin Alien Shiba Inu jumped 500 per cent gcw

    Cryptocurrency: The day when meme coin Alien Shiba Inu jumped 500%

    Recent Stories

    Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?-ayh

    Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari

    Budget 2022: Startups give their wishlist to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2022: Startups give their wishlist to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    UP Election 2022 Ex cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya others join Samajwadi Party gcw

    UP Election 2022: Ex cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, others join Samajwadi Party

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer RCB

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer

    Recent Videos

    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Video Icon
    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon