Budget 2022: Session to be held from Jan 31, Union Budget to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has suggested that Part 1 of the Budget session be held from January 31 to February 11. Part 2 of the Budget session be held from March 14 to April 8, following a month-long hiatus.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31, and the Economic Survey will be submitted on the same day. The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with a joint sitting of the two Chambers, and President Ramnath Kovind will address both houses on that day.

"The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha following its presentation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 1, at 11.00 am," the ministry of parliament affairs said in a statement on Friday.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has suggested that Part 1 of the Budget session be held from January 31 to February 11. Part 2 of the Budget session be held from March 14 to April 8, following a month-long hiatus. The session proceedings will take place between elections in five states, and the EC has issued the notice for the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha have ordered their Secretaries-General to recommend steps to ensure the safe conduct of the next Budget Session.

Also Read | Budget 2022: Startups give their wishlist to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

This year's Union Budget will be scrutinised amid an unexpected increase of Omicron Covid-19 cases in India. From Covid-19 relief to raising the standard deduction limit under income tax, the middle class is anticipating a slew of policies from the finance minister in the Union Budget 2022.

It's worth noting that the winter session of Parliament, which began on November 29, finished on Wednesday, December 22, a day earlier than scheduled on December 23.

Also Read | Demystifying Budget 2022: What is Economic Survey? Who prepares it?