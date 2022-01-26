  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Booster ahead of Budget 2022; IMF projects India to grow at 9 per cent, continue as stable economy

    The World Economic Outlook predicted that the Indian economy would grow at 9 per cent in 2022 but could dip to 7.2 per cent in 2023. 

    Booster ahead of Budget 2022; IMF projects India to grow at 9 per cent, continue as stable economy
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Narendra Modi government received a shot in the arm ahead of the Union Budget presentation after the World Economic Outlook released by the International Monetary Fund showed that India is projected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing major economy. 

    The World Economic Outlook predicted that the Indian economy would grow at 9 per cent in 2022 but could dip to 7.2 per cent in 2023. The Washington-headquartered global financial institution estimated that the global economy will dip 4.4 per cent in 2022 from 5.9 per cent a year before. 

    Among all economies, the Indian economy has been projected as a stable economy. While several economies are expected to dip next year, the Indian economy is forecasted to grow at the same pace. 

    The IMF pointed out that India had picked up its pace after struggling to contain the spread of the Delta variant of Coronavirus last year. The IMF, in its October assessment, pegged the country's economic growth at 8.5 per cent in 2022-23; and 7.1 per cent in 2023-24. 

    As per the IMF’s World Economic Outlook, India's prospects for the next year are marked upon expected improvements to credit growth -- and subsequently investment and consumption -- building on the better-than-anticipated performance of the financial sector.

    The IMF has projected that China would see a slump of 4.8 per cent in 2022-23. However, its economy would accelerate to 5.2 per cent in 2023-24. The IMF also cut the United States growth forecast by 1.2 per cent in 2022 from 5.2 per cent in the October WEO to 4 per cent.

    The decline in projections for global growth is largely attributed to economic prospects in the United States and China. Recent policy changes in the United States like the removal of the Build Back Better policy was the reason for the IMF to downgrade the growth in the global economy. 

    The ongoing retrenchment of China’s real estate sector and slower-than-expected recovery of private consumption have also had limited growth prospects, the report noted.

    India and Japan are the only major economies to have their growth projections raised from that made in October last. Japan's growth projection was increased by only 0.1 per cent from 3.2 per cent in October to 3.3 per cent.

    Reacting to the IMF's projections, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's Atmanirbhar Bharat policies were continuing to propel India's strong economic growth, which is expected to be the highest amongst major economies.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sanjay Savaliya's Vraj Infrastructure Is A Leading Residential & Commercial Development Company -vpn

    Sanjay Savaliya's Vraj Infrastructure Is A Leading Residential & Commercial Development Company

    Unilever to lay off 1500 employees as part of restructuring drive gcw

    Unilever to lay off 1,500 employees as part of restructuring drive

    Akasa Air likely to start flights in late May or early June says CEO Vinay Dube gcw

    Akasa Air likely to start flights in late May or early June, says CEO Vinay Dube

    Budget 2022 Date time where to watch expectations and more gcw

    Budget 2022: Date, time, where to watch, expectations and more

    Budget session 2022: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to convene in shifts to ensure COVID protocol followed-dnm

    Budget session 2022: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to convene in shifts to ensure COVID protocol followed

    Recent Stories

    Doses of Covaxin, Covishield soon to be priced Rs 275 after regular market approval - ADT

    Doses of Covaxin, Covishield soon to be priced Rs 275 after regular market approval

    Bengaluru Karnataka HM orders probe after video of jail inmate enjoying special treatment emerges gcw

    Bengaluru: Karnataka HM orders probe after video of jail inmate enjoying special treatment emerges

    Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev outlasts Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Stefanos Tsitsipas semis clash-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev outlasts Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Stefanos Tsitsipas semis clash

    AFCON 2021 Did Senegal opt for result against Cape Verde over Sadio Mane safety after Vozinha collision expert condemns shocking choice

    AFCON 2021: Did Senegal opt for result over Sadio Mane's safety? Medical expert condemns 'shocking' choice

    Dont take law in your hands Railway Minister after job aspirants set train ablaze gcw

    'Don't take law in your hands': Railway Minister after job aspirants set train ablaze

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon