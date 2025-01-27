Bengaluru couple loses Rs 1.75 lakh deposit despite spending Rs 1 lakh on maintenance, says startup founder

A Bengaluru couple paid ₹1 lakh on flat maintenance after their landlord refused to address issues, then lost their ₹1.75 lakh deposit under the guise of "maintenance costs." Shared by a startup founder, the story highlights tenant struggles in Bengaluru’s expensive, often exploitative rental market.

Bengaluru, a city known for its bustling tech scene and thriving job opportunities, has once again grabbed headlines—this time for the struggles faced by tenants in its skyrocketing rental market. A couple’s ordeal, where they were forced to spend over ₹1 lakh on maintenance and lost their ₹1.75 lakh security deposit to their landlord, has sparked a heated discussion online.

The incident was shared by startup founder Shravan Tickoo in a LinkedIn post, where he labelled Bengaluru landlords as a “menace” and accused them of “modern-day exploitation.” Tickoo highlighted how the couple rented a 2BHK apartment in a gated community for a steep ₹55,000 per month, only to face repeated property issues, including water leakage.

According to the LinkedIn post, the couple tried to contact their landlord multiple times about the issues, but their calls went unanswered. Instead, they were told by the maintenance staff that it was their responsibility to fix the problems. Left with no choice, the couple spent over ₹1 lakh of their own money on repairs.

When the couple decided to vacate the flat, the situation worsened. The landlord refused to return their ₹1.75 lakh security deposit, citing “maintenance costs.” Despite the couple’s efforts to negotiate, including suggesting that one month’s rent be deducted and the remaining deposit returned, the landlord rejected their proposal outright.

“The landlord’s response was blunt: ‘Do whatever you can, but this is what it is,’” Tickoo wrote.

Tickoo’s post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who shared their own experiences with unresponsive landlords and inflated rents in Bengaluru. One user called landlords’ behavior “profit-driven,” while another mentioned the added challenge of adjusting to the Kannada language, which some perceive as being imposed on non-native residents.

The story has reignited concerns about Bengaluru’s expensive rental market, where high rents and unresponsive landlords are common complaints.

In response to the viral post, a chartered accountant offered practical tips to help tenants avoid similar issues. She recommended having rental agreements reviewed by a lawyer, documenting property conditions with photographs, and maintaining all communication via email to keep a record of complaints. She also advised issuing a written notice three months before vacating and using legal channels if the security deposit is withheld.

Tickoo emphasized that this was not an isolated incident, but a recurring issue faced by many renters in Bengaluru. He criticized landlords for their double standards, saying, “They are quick to demand rent or increase it, but when it comes to addressing genuine problems, tenants are left helpless.”

In his post, Tickoo urged people relocating to Bengaluru to be cautious when renting. “This city of dreams can quickly turn into a nightmare. Always prioritize dealing with landlords and communities that treat you with respect.”

