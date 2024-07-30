Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: BBMP warns of 100% penalty, interest on property tax arrears after July 31st; read this

    Tomorrow is the last day for Bengaluru property owners to pay outstanding taxes to BBMP without penalties or interest under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. From August 1, unpaid taxes will incur a 100% penalty and 9-15% interest. BBMP may confiscate or auction properties for non-compliance.

    Bengaluru: BBMP warns of 100% penalty, interest on property tax arrears after July 31st; read this vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    Tomorrow is the last day for property owners in Bengaluru to pay their outstanding property tax to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) without incurring penalties or interest. The BBMP has introduced a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme allowing taxpayers to clear their dues without facing penalties.

    Under the OTS scheme, those with outstanding property taxes have been exempted from penalties and interest, provided they settle their arrears by July 31. If the arrears are not cleared by this date, fines and interest will be imposed.

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24

    From August 1, property owners who fail to pay their outstanding taxes will face a 100% penalty on their tax arrears. Additionally, they will be charged interest ranging from 9% to 15% on the total outstanding balance. This measure comes after the BBMP Act was amended in the last budget session, introducing a new tax policy effective August 1.

    For example, if a property owner has pending property taxes amounting to Rs 10,000 for the year 2023-24 and previous years, they would face a total penalty of Rs 20,000, plus an additional 9% to 15% interest on the total outstanding amount.

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April

    This policy also applies to property owners who have misrepresented their property taxes. Starting August 1, the BBMP will issue three notices to building owners with tax arrears. Failure to comply will result in further actions, such as confiscation of property and bank accounts. If necessary, the BBMP may even consider auctioning the property to recover the dues.

    BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath has emphasized the importance of paying outstanding taxes by the deadline to avoid these severe penalties. The new tax law aims to ensure compliance and enhance the BBMP's revenue collection.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Budget 2024: Karnataka gets Rs 15,300 crore allotment, outshines previous UPA government vkp

    Union Budget 2024: Karnataka gets Rs 15,300 crore allotment, outshines previous UPA govt

    Union Budget 2024: How selling old property will attract more tax? Read details AJR

    Union Budget 2024: How selling old property will attract more tax? Read details

    Income Tax Day 2024: From standard deductions to tax regime updates, what's in for taxpayers AJR

    Income Tax Day 2024: From standard deductions to tax regime updates, what's in for taxpayers

    Govts flagship project 'Khelo India' receives lion's share in Budget 2024-25 for sports snt

    Govt's flagship project 'Khelo India' receives lion's share in Budget 2024-25 for sports

    Union Budget 2024: Congress dismisses FM Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals as 'copycat' moves AJR

    Union Budget 2024: Congress dismisses FM Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals as 'copycat' moves

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate on July 30: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on July 30: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    What a s**t show After opening ceremony, now Paris Olympics faces heat over water quality of Seine River snt

    'What a s**t show': After opening ceremony, now Paris Olympics faces heat over water quality of Seine River

    Karnataka govt passes resolution allowing failed students to re-enroll in next class vkp

    Karnataka govt passes resolution allowing failed students to re-enroll in next class

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manika becomes 1st Indian TT player to reach pre-quarterfinals, says will give her best snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manika becomes 1st Indian TT player to reach pre-quarterfinals, says will give her best

    Indian Bank to Tata Steel: Stocks to watch on July 30 RKK

    Indian Bank to Tata Steel: Stocks to watch on July 30

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon