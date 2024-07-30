Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bank holidays in August 2024: Banks will be closed for 13 days; Check out full list

    August is shaping up to be a month with several bank holidays across India. Due to a combination of national holidays, regional festivals, and regular weekly offs, banks will remain closed for a total of 13 days this month. 
     

    The list of August 2024 bank holidays has been made public by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). August will see 13 days without bank operations, including state and regional holidays as well as the regular closings on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Customers can still use ATMs, mobile apps, bank websites, and net banking to access banking services in spite of these closures. The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, the Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, and the Banks' Closing of Accounts holidays are all set by the RBI and apply to all banks in the nation.

    This month has a lot of holidays, so make sure to schedule your bank visits appropriately.  Since bank holidays can vary by state, it's a good idea to check with your local bank branch to get the complete list of holidays. Here are some specific holidays when banks will be closed in different states:

     Take a list of holidays: 

    August 3: Banks will remain closed in Agartala on the occasion of Ker Puja.
    August 4: Sunday
    August 8: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok on the occasion of Tendong Lho Rum Faat.
    August 10: Second Saturday
    August 11: Sunday
    August 13: Banks will remain closed in Imphal on the occasion of Patriot’s Day.
    August 15: On the occasion of Independence Day, banks will remain closed across India.
    August 18: Sunday
    August 19: Banks will remain closed in a few states on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
    August 20: Banks will remain closed in Kerala on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.
    August 24: Second Saturday
    August 25: Sunday
    August 26: Banks will closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi

