Ayushman Bharat Card: Who can apply, what are the benefits? All you need to know

Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana (PMJAY), the Indian government's healthcare program provides cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh. Get all the information related to eligibility, application process, and benefits of the Ayushman card.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana is one of the ambitious schemes of the Government of India. This scheme is also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). People from economically weaker sections can avail the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Crores of people in the country are taking advantage of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. With the help of Ayushman Bharat Card, cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh can be availed in more than 30 thousand hospitals. If you have not yet availed the benefits of this scheme, then know about all the important things.

What is Ayushman Card?

Ayushman Card is given to people registered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Ayushman Bharat Yojana provides free health coverage to 40% of India's poor. This scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Under the scheme, families are given the facility of cashless free treatment up to ₹5 lakh every year. Also, women can get free normal delivery. The card covers 9000 diseases. This is the world's largest government-funded healthcare program.

Features available on the beneficiary portal

Link Aadhaar: People getting the benefit of Ayushman Card can link Aadhaar number with the given card without Aadhaar eKYC process.

Add Member: This function gives the option to the beneficiaries to add new members to the existing family.

Re-KYC: Beneficiaries have the option to redo the eKYC process to update new photos and addresses.

Check Status: With the help of this option, the status of Ayushman Card can be verified.

Who Can Apply for an Ayushman Bharat Card?

The first question that comes to mind is who can avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Know about the eligibility of rural and urban beneficiaries.

PMJAY Eligibility for Rural Households

Villagers who have a one-room house with mud walls and roof.

People with families without adult male members aged 16-59 years are also eligible for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Families with disabled members can also apply.

SC/ST families are eligible for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

People who are landless and are earning their livelihood by working as laborers can also avail the benefits of this scheme.

PMJAY Eligibility for Urban Households

Garbage collectors, beggars, domestic helpers, sanitation workers, electricians, mechanics, repair workers, street vendors etc. are eligible for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. You can get more information from the website.

Benefits of Ayushman Card

Coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for treatment in the hospital.

12 crore families i.e. about 50 crore people can avail the benefit of this facility.

Cashless and paperless treatment in the hospital.

Do not have to spend more money to stay in the hospital.

Essential health services can be availed without any financial problem.

Eligibility for Ayushman Card?

If you have any doubts regarding the eligibility for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, then you can check the eligibility by visiting the website.

Visit https://pmjay.gov.in and click on “Am I Eligible”.

Enter your mobile number on it.

Fill the captcha code shown on the screen and login.

Enter your Aadhaar and ration card number and search.

With the help of these steps, you will get information about whether you are eligible for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or not. If you are eligible, then get the Ayushman card made and avail the benefits of the scheme.

Documents Required to Apply for Ayushman Bharat Card

You need an Aadhaar card to apply for Ayushman card. Apart from this, you can use some other documents.

Family Identity Card

Aadhaar Card, Ration Card

Income certificate

Residence certificate

Necessary bank related documents

Steps to Registration for an Ayushman Bharat Card

You can get Ayushman Bharat Card made in two ways. You can register for Ayushman Card online or offline with the help of the following steps.

Online Application Process for Ayushman Bharat Card

Step:1 Visit the official website of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and click on “Am I Eligible” on the menu bar. This will give you information about eligibility.

Step:2 If you are eligible, then you will be redirected to the NHA portal. You have to select the beneficiary option there and enter your mobile number, captcha code. Enter the OTP received on the phone and log in.

Step:3 After selecting 'PMJAY' scheme, fill your state related details.

Step:4 Go to 'Aadhaar Number' in the Search By column and type your Aadhaar number.

Step:5 The list of all the members of the family will be listed in the Ayushman card.

Step:6 If the status of Ayushman Bharat Card has not been generated, then you should go to the 'Action' column under 'Apply Now'.

Step:7 You have to use your Aadhaar number to authenticate yourself. As soon as you enter the Aadhaar number, an OTP will be received on your registered mobile. Authenticate yourself by typing the OTP.

Step:8 You will have to fill the related information along with the mobile number of other members of your family. Fill the details to complete the application process.

After all the information is approved, Ayushman Bharat Card can be downloaded.

Offline Application Process for Ayushman Bharat Card

You can get Ayushman card made by visiting the nearest government hospital or listed private hospital and avail its benefits. Meet Ayushman Mitra with Aadhaar card, ration card, income certificate. Ayushman Mitra will ask you some necessary questions. You have to submit the necessary documents in the hospital.

How to check Ayushman Bharat card online?

If you have registered for Ayushman Bharat Card scheme, then you will get the information of the card online. Follow the following steps.

Step 1: Log in to PMJAY-Beneficiary Portal.

Step 2: Enter the captcha code and mobile number and click on the 'Login' button. An OTP will come on the mobile.

Step 3: Fill the OTP and fill another captcha code. Then click on the 'Login' button.

Step 4: Choose your state, district, sub-scheme and identification method in the 'Search By' option.

Step 5: Now search your name and check the status of PMJAY card in the 'Card Status' column.

Steps to check status from Ayushman App

Step 1: Download and open Ayushman App on mobile.

Step 2: Log in as beneficiary and fill the information asked.

Step 3: After logging in, click on the option of beneficiaries.

Step 4: Choose your state name, scheme name and identification option such as PMJAY ID, Family ID or Aadhaar number. You can also proceed by typing the Aadhaar number.

Step 5: A list of Ayushman Bharat cards attached to the Aadhaar number will appear on the screen. You will get to know about the status of your Ayushman Bharat card from this.

Ayushman Card Download

Step 1: Log in as beneficiary on Ayushman App or Beneficiary.nha.gov.in.

Step 2: Now a page will open to search the beneficiaries.

Step 3: You can search using state, scheme name (PMJAY), PMJAY ID, family ID, place or Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Enter Aadhaar number and click on search button.

Step 5: You will see a list of Ayushman cards linked to your Aadhaar.

Step 7: If KYC is complete or the card is ready, then the download option will appear in front of their name.

Step 8: To download Ayushman Bharat Card, you have to enter Aadhaar number.

Step 9: OTP will come on the mobile for authentication.

Step 10: As soon as you enter the OTP, the download page will open. Now you can easily download Ayushman Bharat Card.

What is Ayushman Vay Vandana Card?

Ayushman Vay Vandana Card was launched by the Government of India on October 29, 2024. Under this initiative, health coverage is being given to senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

Health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh is given.

Additional Top-Up - Senior citizens covered under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) are given an additional top-up of up to ₹5 lakh every year.

Existing beneficiaries of other government health schemes like Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) can choose the option of AB PM-JAY.

More than 2,000 medical procedures are covered under the insurance.

Ayushman Vay Vandana Card Achievements

In less than two months of the launch of Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, about 25 lakh senior citizens have been enrolled. At the same time, more than 22,000 senior citizens have received treatment worth more than ₹40 crore.

Common Treatments Availed in Ayushman Card

People getting the benefit of Ayushman card are given free treatment for about 9000 diseases. Treatment is given for some different conditions in this, which include-

Coronary Angioplasty

Hip Fracture/Replacement

Gallbladder Removal

Cataract Surgery

Prostate Resection

Stroke Management

Hemodialysis

Enteric Fever

Treatment for other febrile diseases

Helpline Number for Ayushman Card

If you want to know about any information related to Ayushman Bharat Card, then you can get information by calling helpline number 14555. For any problem related to medicine or service, you can also call immediately on 1800-111-565. If you are being asked for extra rupees in the hospital, then register a complaint related to it.

What is ABHA card

ABHA card is a digital ID for health. It has a 14 digit number which keeps health related information safe. This helps in improving health services.

FAQs related to Ayushman Card

Question: Can the entire family use Ayushman Bharat Card?

Answer: Yes, the entire family can use Ayushman Bharat Card. Any member of the family will be given medical coverage of up to lakhs on falling ill.

Question: What is covered under Ayushman Bharat Card?

Answer: Medical coverage up to ₹5 lakh related to secondary and tertiary hospitalization is available in Ayushman Bharat Card.

Question: Are senior citizens eligible for Ayushman Bharat Card?

Answer: All senior citizens who are 70 years or older can avail the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Card.

Question: Do you get cashless treatment with Ayushman Bharat Card?

Answer: Yes! The hospitals which provide the facility of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, provide cashless treatment. That is, any sick person does not need to deposit money in the hospital for treatment. Only with the help of the card, treatment up to 5 lakhs will be done in the hospital.

Question: Can all medical expenses be availed with the help of Ayushman Bharat Yojana card?

Answer: Absolutely not. All types of health care expenses are not covered with the help of Ayushman Bharat Yojana card. This service provides coverage of only up to 5 lakhs. If a person has a disease whose expenses are more than 5 lakhs, then Ayushman Bharat Card will not be able to meet the requirements. Private health insurance companies provide comprehensive coverage. In which an amount of up to 6 crores can also be chosen. If you need more coverage then you should take coverage from a private health insurance company.

Question: Does Ayushman Bharat Yojana card expire if not used?

Answer: This card does not expire if you do not use the card in 1 year. The card gets renewed automatically. That is, you do not need to worry. You can avail the facility by using the card whenever you want. If your card has been made, then you can also give its information to a needy person. By doing this, the person will be able to avail the benefits of the government scheme easily.

Latest Videos