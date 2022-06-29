Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Mehracki (MKI), Stellar (XLM), And Algorand (ALGO) Safe From Inflation?

    The founders and team behind successful networks like Mehracki (MKI), Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO) have implemented crypto-techniques that make each of these tokens anti-inflation crypto.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 7:55 PM IST

    The topic of inflation and the effects of inflation have been abuzz on several forums for months, with growth stocks in the market recording lower returns than value stocks and the purchasing power of significant currencies dropping every day. 

    In the midst of this, individuals are looking to cryptocurrency for solutions. Since crypto isn’t affected by the factors that cause inflation and hyperinflation, many are considering pulling out of stocks and ventures and seeking out profitable projects in the crypto market. 

    However, it is essential to point out that not every coin or token is safe from inflation. Nevertheless, the founders and team behind successful networks like Mehracki (MKI), Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO) have implemented crypto-techniques that make each of these tokens anti-inflation crypto. 

    Mehracki Token (MKI) 

    Mehracki Token (MKI) follows in the footsteps of pioneer meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), in creating a better image for meme tokens in the crypto market, by making the process of earning fun, mentally stimulating, and applicable by users. 

    Mehracki Token (MKI) goes past the written record of meme tokens relying on social media, influential backing, and hype, to create use-cases for MKI and the platform.

    The approach involves making MKI, the native currency, as a store of value and for making transactions on the network. In addition to that, Mehracki (MKI) attempts to attain global reach by investing in the tourism sector, because it helps to promote quality lifestyle while using blockchain to create a wider, supportive community. 

    MKI will be a medium of exchange in the tourism sector, implementing real-life applications, use cases of the token and ultimately guarding against stagflation

    Stellar (XLM) 

    Stellar (XLM)is an open-source protocol that makes it easy for people to send tokenized value of any fiat currencies and other stores of value in the form of digital currency. 

    It was launched in 2014 by Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of Ripple, another financial system. The major difference between the two is that while Ripple caters to major institutions and companies, Lumens can be used by individuals. 

    The purpose of Stellar (XLM) was to bring fiat currencies into a space where decentralized and virtual transactions could take place, using the benefits of blockchain. The fiat’s wide adoption and blockchain’s speed, security and better transaction rates are the advantages of the financial platform. 

    XLM allows for the cross-asset transfer of value from users to anyone with a Stellar (XLM) address, irrespective of the type of currency, store of value and for no fees. The platform also has a protocol designed to disable inflation, making it anti-inflation crypto.

    Algorand (ALGO) 

    Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized blockchain platform that serves as a meeting point between the traditional finance system and the world of decentralization. 

    Its native currency, ALGO, is used to secure the network and reward operators. Algorand (ALGO) uses a unique consensus algorithm known as Pure Proof-of-stake. Unlike the common PoS, where several tokens need to be staked, and it is usually high, users only need one ALGO coin. 

    Algorand (ALGO) has a host of blockchain solutions that provide speed, scalability, and security to the platform, and the team behind the network has plans on making the token deflationary after a while. 

    Conclusion

    The consumer price index rose during inflation 2021 and reached a new all-time high since 1981, which spells bad news for economies. But, these three tokens have proven that even though inflation might affect crypto, they are most likely safe choices for individuals. 

    For further information on Mehracki Token (MKI); 

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 7:55 PM IST
