Anand Eswaran becomes CEO of Global IT Veeam Software; another Indian-origin takes charge

Anand Eswaran has been named CEO of Veeam Software and a member of its Board of Directors. Eswaran graduated from the University of Mumbai with a bachelor's degree in computer engineering. He earned his master's degree in computer science and engineering at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Eswaran was RingCentral's president and COO before becoming CEO of Veeam. Prior to that, he worked for Microsoft, where he was responsible for the Enterprise Commercial and Public Sector business internationally. He has also headed teams for Microsoft Services, Industry & Digital, Customer Care, and Customer Success.

Eswaran was previously the Executive Vice President of SAP before joining Microsoft. He formerly held the posts of Vice President of Global Software Services at HP, Vice President of Global Professional Services at Vignette (now OpenText), and Senior Manager at Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac). William H. Largent will relinquish his position as CEO of Veeam to focus on his job as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

According to a press release, Veeam, which has over 400,000 customers and has exceeded $1 billion in ARR this year, is at the centre of the data ecosystem, orchestrating data flow, management, and trusted protection in every environment and across Hybrid Cloud. Eswaran's strategic vision, inclusive leadership, and track record of driving growth are widely known, and he has the appropriate expertise to lead Veeam to the next $1 billion in ARR and beyond, according to the company.

In terms of the company, Eswaran stated that Veeam is a one-of-a-kind firm that is developing substantially faster than the market. He is thrilled to be joining such a brilliant team at such an exciting point in its evolution. He went on to say that data is exploding and has become one of the most valuable assets for all companies.