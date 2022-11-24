Amazon India to discontinue its online learning platform from August 2023; check details

As per the company's recent announcement, students enrolled in the current session will receive a full refund. Amazon.com said it will discontinue the platform in a phase-out manner 'to take care of current customers.'

Amazon India announced that it will discontinue its online learning portal for high school students in August 2023, without providing any clarification, on Thursday. The Amazon Academy was launched in January 2021 'to assist students in preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination)' amid a surge in online learning due to the pandemic.

As per the company's recent announcement, students enrolled in the current session will receive a full refund. In its statement, Amazon.com said it will discontinue the platform in a phase-out manner 'to take care of current customers.'

The news comes at a time when the Indian edtech industry is in flux, with several companies under pressure as schools, colleges, and coaching centres reopen following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Under pressure from investors, edtech giant Byju announced last month that it will lay off 2500 employees. Unacademy, Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and Vedantu are among the other companies that have announced layoffs.

According to Amazon, students will have access to the entire course material for an additional year until October 2024.

While launching the Amazon Academy platform, Amazon said, "The online preparation offering will provide students with in-depth knowledge and practise routines required for the JEE through the curated learning material, live lectures, and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics, and Chemistry."

