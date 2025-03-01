Akash Ambani at Mumbai Tech Week 2025: AI to propel India's double-digit growth

To make India a leader in AI, Ambani highlighted three fundamental areas of focus: AI infrastructure, research and development, and skilled talent. He explained that building world-class AI infrastructure is necessary for India's digital transformation.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), has called artificial intelligence (AI) the biggest technology change of this generation. Speaking at Mumbai Tech Week 2025 at the Jio World Centre on Friday, he said AI will be the key driver of India's economic growth, helping the country achieve a 10 per cent or double-digit growth rate in the coming years.

During a fireside chat with Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain, Ambani stressed the importance of AI in shaping the future. "I think AI is the biggest technology change that we have seen in our lifetime till date. And in my view it is the engine that will empower India to grow at 10 per cent or double digit growth numbers for the foreseeable future," he said.

To make India a leader in AI, Ambani highlighted three fundamental areas of focus: AI infrastructure, research and development, and skilled talent. He explained that building world-class AI infrastructure is necessary for India's digital transformation.

"At Jio we are already doing that. We recently announced in Jamnagar that we're building our AI data center which will be a gigawatt capacity data center but continuing to invest at the infrastructure level," he said.

Apart from infrastructure, Ambani emphasized the need to invest in AI research and development. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for AI and said deep research and development efforts would be essential for India to lead in this space.

"We continue to invest in deep research and deep development come that comes from that research. And then finally I think the proof of the pudding is to invest in the right talent," he said. The third crucial aspect, according to Ambani, is talent. He stressed the importance of attracting top AI professionals and fostering new ideas.

He revealed that Jio has already built a strong AI team, consisting of over a thousand data scientists, researchers, and engineers. "At Jio, we've already invested in our overall full stack AI team, which is led by data scientists, researchers and engineers to be a thousand plus. The critical element in this, I feel is also to foster new ideas and push the boundaries of development," he stated.

Ambani also addressed concerns about AI taking away jobs. He strongly believes AI will transform jobs rather than replace them. Comparing AI's impact to the rise of the internet, he said new industries such as fintech, e-commerce, and the creator economy emerged because of technological advancements. "When the Internet was created, no industries were born. You know, fintech was born, e-commerce was born, a creator economy was born," he explained.

He pointed out that content creators on platforms like YouTube and Instagram are now able to make a full-time living, something unimaginable a few decades ago. Similarly, AI will lead to the creation of new job opportunities. " I'm a firm believer that AI will transform jobs," he said confidently. Mumbai Tech Week 2025 is a key technology event that bringing together industry leaders to discuss innovations and future trends.

