After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre

Karnataka faces another price shock as auto fares and milk prices are set to rise. The Auto Drivers' Association demands a Rs 5 per kilometre fare hike due to rising fuel costs, while KMF plans a Rs 3 per liter milk price increase after Sankranti.

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 10:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 10:10 AM IST

The people of Karnataka are in for another price shock as the cost of public transportation and essential items is expected to rise soon. Following the recent hike in KSRTC bus ticket prices, auto fares are likely to go up, further increasing the financial burden on the common man at the beginning of the new year.

After the bus ticket price hike, the Karnataka Auto Drivers' Association has now demanded an increase in auto fares. The association has requested a fare hike of Rs 5 per kilometre, citing the rising costs of petrol, diesel, and gas. Auto drivers have been facing daily struggles due to these frequent price hikes, and the association believes that adjusting the fares is essential to protect the livelihoods of auto drivers.

Karnataka: KSRTC bus fares likely to rise in early 2025 amid financial strain

It has been three years since the last fare revision in 2021, which only saw a modest Rs 2 hike. The association claims that without a significant fare increase now, many drivers will continue to face severe financial losses, especially with the added competition from rapido bike taxis. To discuss the matter, a meeting was recently held by the Auto Drivers' Association, which highlighted the dire need for a price hike to prevent further economic strain on drivers.

In another blow to consumers, milk prices are also set for an increase. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), in consultation with various milk unions, is planning to raise the milk price by Rs 3 per litre. The price hike, expected to be announced after Sankranti on January 14, aims to benefit farmers. However, this move is likely to pinch consumers' pockets even more.

Karnataka: KSRTC bus driver arrested for firing in air, threatening conductor in Kodagu

Currently, 15 milk unions are demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre, and KMF is preparing to revise the milk prices soon. While KMF had previously added an extra 50 ML in June when it raised prices by Rs 2 per liter, this time, there will be no additional milk quantity with the price increase.

The impending price hikes in both auto fares and milk will undoubtedly add to the financial strain on the public, especially those already grappling with the effects of rising fuel costs. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

17.19 cr jobs in 10 years: Employment grows 36% under Modi Govt vs 6% during UPA era, reveals RBI KLEMS data snt

17.19 cr jobs in 10 years: Employment grows 36% under Modi Govt vs 6% during UPA era, reveals RBI KLEMS data

Good news air India offers in flight wifi services for domestic flyers check details gcw

GOOD news! Air India offers in-flight Wi-Fi services for domestic flyers | Check details

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong vkp

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong

Karnataka: KSRTC bus fares likely to rise in early 2025 amid financial strain vkp

Karnataka: KSRTC bus fares likely to rise in early 2025 amid financial strain

With Rs 436 premium, get Rs 2 lakh life insurance: Know the steps to apply Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana AJR

With Rs 436 premium, get Rs 2 lakh life insurance: Know the steps to apply

Recent Stories

RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies ATG

RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies

Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check ATG

'Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance RBA

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance

Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Rs 1,800 crore globally in 29 days RBA

Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Rs 1,800 crore globally in 29 days

Apple iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect gcw

Apple's iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon