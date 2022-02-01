  • Facebook
    Budget 2022: M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!, says Rahul Gandhi; how Opposition leaders reacted

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    In a first political reaction on Union Budget 2022, Congress leaders opined that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi disappointed the salaried class and the middle class population.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the budget, saying it offers nothing for the salaried, middle class, the poor and deprived, the youth, farmers and MSMEs.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it ‘A Pegasus spin budget’. “The budget is zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. The government is lost in big words signifying nothing-- A Pegasus spin budget,” said Mamata Banerjee.

    Reacting to the budget, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called the budget ‘disappointing’. Shashi Tharoor said, “The budget is disappointing. Will give 2 marks to it.” “It is very clear that as far as digital currency is concerned, the Govt was heading in that direction. To the best of my knowledge, a reasonable proposition, I don't think we’ll be criticising that. But we’re more concerned about lack of substance for common citizens in the Budget.”

    Congress senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi disappointed the salaried class and the middle class population.

    “India’s Salaried Class and Middle Class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India’s Salaried Class and Middle Class,” Surjewala tweeted.

    Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also responded to the Budget. Jairam Ramesh said, “On the one hand, the Budget talks about climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi govt is on a destructive path.”

     

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
