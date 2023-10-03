Supriya Pathak on her relationship with stepson Shahid Kapoor: "He is my son, and his kids are my grandchildre

Nowadays, remarrying or having a second marriage is quite common. While the couple decides to do it, the children and other family members are not very comfortable with it. Many do not accept the marriage and end talking terms, but seems like veteran actress Supriya Pathak is a lucky one here. Supriya Pathak who married Pankaj Kapur in 1988, recently talked about her relationship with her stepson actor Shahid Kapoor and his family. Pankaj previously married actress Neelima Azeem, with whom he had a son, Shahid Kapoor. Pankaj married Supriya after their divorce in 1984. Supriya claims to have a very close bond with Shahid and his kids and calls the actor a family-oriented man.

Supriya said, "Shahid is my son and his kids are my grandchildren. I share a great bond with both my grandchildren and as a family, we all put in efforts to strengthen our bonds. We are very family-oriented and believe in sticking together through thick and thin. I feel as generations pass, the bonds within families evolve. I have a friendlier and more open relationship with my daughter than I had with my mother."

Earlier too, Supriya shared the experience when she first met Shahid. Recalling it she said that she first met Shahid when he was six years old. He was the cutest baby she had seen and he was a lovely child. She expressed that he was very warm and he did not have any defiant reactions towards her nor did she have them too.

"So, when we met, we instantly liked each other as humans, and I believe that is what kept us together. Though there were many times when he was not with us, so whenever he would come, and we kind of always, we reacted to each other as people,” she added.

Supriya and Pankaj have two children together Sanah Kapur and Ruhaan Kapur. Shahid's mother Neelima later married Rajesh Khattar and together, the couple have a son Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, the 62-year-old actress will be seen in 'Gangster Ganga'. Next she will be seen in 'Luv ki arrange marriage' with Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur in the lead. She will also be gearing up for the sequel of the comedy film 'Khichidi'.