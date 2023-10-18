Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Jigna Vohra's behavior, Soniya Bansal takes a stand

    Ex-crime reporter and contestant Jigna Vohra rudely spoke to actress and contestant Ankita Lokhande when Soniya Bansal stepped in and took a stand. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    The 17th season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has started and is on Day 3. The contestants are already charged up and seems like they have done their homework well before entering the house. Just a few days and when they hardly know each other, the show has witnessed massive fights. Another one took place yesterday when ex-crime reporter and contestant Jigna Vohra rudely spoke to actress and contestant Ankita Lokhande. Actress and contestant Soniya Bansal was seen taking a stand for Ankita.

    What happened

    Ankita, who lives in the Dil home, wanted to visit the Dimaag house to take some medicines. However, when Ankita entered, Jigna asked her to go out since they were having an important discussion. Anikta said that she had no interest in coming to the Dimaag house and just came to take her medicine. 

    Soniya Bansal, who was present in the room realized that Ankita was upset and to express her sympathy she attempted to persuade Jigna that what she had done was wrong. Soniya also asked Jigna to apologize to Ankita, who had been severely affected by Jigna's words.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Bigg Boss 17 contestants

    Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vikki Jain, comedian Munawar Faruqui, former journalist Jigna Vora, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan, actors Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt, Navid Sole, and rapper and singer Khanzaadi are among others who have appeared. 

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
