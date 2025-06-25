Zelio E Mobility will launch an upgraded Logix cargo scooter in July 2025 with a 120km range, targeting delivery professionals and gig workers. The redesigned model boasts a higher load capacity and improved features for last-mile logistics.

Targeting delivery professionals and gig workers across the country, electric two-wheeler manufacturer Zelio E Mobility plans to launch a redesigned Logix model with a 120-kilometer range in July.

ZELIO E-Mobility will release an updated version of its Logix cargo scooter in July 2025, boosting the range to 120 kilometers on a single charge, compared to the previous model's 90-kilometer capability. The Haryana-based electric vehicle manufacturer announced the launch today.

The redesigned Logix targets gig workers, delivery professionals, and small business owners involved in last-mile logistics operations. The scooter maintains a top speed of 25 km/h while adding to its 60/72V BLDC motor configuration and extended range capability. The vehicle can carry loads up to 150 kilograms and utilizes 1.5 units of electricity on a full charge.

Visual changes include a redesigned front fascia, though the scooter will continue to be available in gray and green color options. The company positions the updated model as a solution for high-volume delivery needs in urban and semi-urban markets.

"The upgraded Logix reflects our focused effort to support and empower the backbone of India's delivery and logistics network," said Gunal Arya, Co-founder and Managing Director of ZELIO E-Mobility. He described the vehicle as designed to serve professionals in the delivery and logistics sector.

ZELIO E-Mobility was founded in 2021 and has established a network of over 400 dealerships across India. The company reports serving over 200,000 customers and plans to expand to 1,000 dealership locations by the end of 2025.

The electric two-wheeler market in India has seen growth as businesses seek cost-effective transportation solutions for delivery services. Cargo scooters like the Logix serve the expanding e-commerce and food delivery sectors, where operators need maneuverable vehicles capable of frequently carrying goods while maintaining operational efficiency.

The updated Logix will compete in the low-speed electric cargo vehicle segment, which is regulated differently from high-speed electric scooters and does not require traditional vehicle registration in many states.