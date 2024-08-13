Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Which micro SUV is BEST for you?

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: While the Tata Punch has garnered significant attention and a loyal customer base, Hyundai's strong brand reputation and the Exter's modern appeal pose a formidable challenge. A detailed comparison of these two models, considering factors such as pricing, features, performance, and design, is essential for consumers making a choice in this competitive segment.

The Hyundai Exter debuted in the mini SUV market with a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. But since then, the model's cost has increased. The Hyundai Exter, which is a direct rival to the well-liked Tata Punch, seeks to enthral consumers with its extensive feature set and appealing appearance. Both the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter have 1.2-liter petrol engines and are priced similarly. This places them squarely against one other in the growing micro SUV market. Even though the Tata Punch has attracted a lot of interest and a devoted following of buyers, Hyundai's solid brand recognition and the Exter's contemporary appeal present a serious threat.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Exterior and specs

The Hyundai Exter has a larger wheelbase and is considerably higher than the Tata Punch, although being slightly smaller overall. Compared to the Punch's 366 litres of boot capacity, the Exter's 391 litres is the largest in its class. The 1,631 mm height of the Exter makes it stand out.



With its larger and broader body, measuring 3,827 mm in length and 1,742 mm in width, the Tata Punch has a more conventional SUV stance. The Exter is really higher at 1,631 mm, including roof rails, despite appearing taller.

In terms of wheelbase, the Hyundai Exter leads with 2,450 mm, just ahead of the Punch's 2,445 mm. The Hyundai Exter also excels in boot space with 391 litres, the largest in the segment, while the Tata Punch offers 366 litres.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Interior

With a 5-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection, the Tata Punch iCNG has a notable safety advantage. The Hyundai Exter boasts a strong safety kit that includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor and ISOFIX child seat anchors, even though it hasn't completed formal crash testing.

The Hyundai Exter leads the field in in-car technology because to its bigger 8-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, and more contemporary interface. Although the Tata Punch has a somewhat smaller 7-inch screen, it still has a voice-activated sunroof and more charging connections than its competitors. Essential features like steering-mounted controls and rear parking cameras are available on both variants.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Engine

The Hyundai Exter's 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine provides power. The vehicle is also available in a bi-fuel form that runs on both petrol and CNG. Peak power output from the engine is 81.86 bhp, and maximum torque is 113.8 Nm. There are CNG and petrol versions of the Tata Punch as well. The SUV's 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine generates 115 Nm of torque and a maximum power output of 86.5 horsepower. The Tata Punch is available with two different transmission options: a five-speed AMT and a five-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Price

The Hyundai Exter SUV is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. Both SUVs are competitively priced against each other.

