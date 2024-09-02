Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv starting at Rs 9.99 lakh: Check variants, features and more

    Tata Motors has launched the petrol variant of the Curvv, featuring a range of engine options and advanced features. The car boasts a striking design, a luxurious interior, and advanced safety features, competing with popular models in its segment.

    Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv ICE models starting at Rs 9.99 lakh: Check variants, features and more gcw
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Curvv ICE models, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variant.  Tata's ATLAS platform powers both the Curvv ICE and its electric counterpart, which have a comparable architecture. The comprehensive LED lighting system, which includes indicators, and the LED daytime running light strip above the front grille are the highlights. The rates are valid for reservations booked until October 31.

    The front air vents, chrome highlights, and front sensors with cameras are some of the distinctive design aspects of the ICE variant. There is a roof spoiler and integrated LED tail lights on the back. It offers a motorised tailboard with gesture controls, making it the first in its class.

    Interiors

    Four trim levels are anticipated for the Curvv ICE: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. Most likely, the inside has a two-tone black and burgundy colour scheme. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, a 10.25-inch digital meter cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel, and a wireless phone charging pad are some of the important interior amenities. Ventilated front seats, an electrically adjusted driver's seat, and a two-step reclining mechanism for rear passengers are examples of comfort features.

    A 360-degree camera, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, electronic stability control, all-wheel disc brakes, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an automated parking brake are just a few of the safety features that come standard on the Curvv.

    Engine options

    Three engine options are available for the Curvv ICE: a 1.5-liter diesel engine with 116 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque; a 1.2-liter TGDI turbocharged petrol engine with 123 horsepower and 225 Nm of torque; and a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 118 horsepower and 170 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DCT) are available for these engines.

    Rivals

    The Tata Curvv with petrol and diesel engines will go up against the likes of the Citroen Basalt, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder and the Volkswagen Taigun.

