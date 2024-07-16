Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Monsoon in India: 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesn’t smell

    Cars are used frequently and have many nooks and crannies that go unnoticed, it is easy for them to start stinking. This is why we’ve compiled four easy tips that you can use to make sure your car doesn’t smell.

    Monsoon in india 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesnt smell gcw
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    While many see driving as a therapeutic activity, other people view their cars as havens. A big letdown would be if your treatment or haven started to smell bad. Cars may easily begin to smell since they are used regularly and have a lot of hidden nooks and crannies. For this reason, we've put together a list of four simple steps you can do to ensure your car smells clean. To find out more, continue reading.

    1. Charcoal
    Although it can sound strange, charcoal is a useful substance with several uses outside of skincare. Put some charcoal bits in a ventilated bag to make sure your car doesn't smell. After placing the bag in your automobile, keep it there for a few days or overnight. Your automobile will smell clean and fresh when the charcoal absorbs the offensive aroma.

    2. Remove stains immediately
    Unnoticed spills and stains are among the most frequent causes of a stinky automobile. If you happen to spill anything while eating or drinking in your automobile, make sure to wipe it up right away using a damp towel. Ignoring to clean up the spill can result in a strong stench and a dried stain that is difficult to remove. You may keep a piece of cloth in your car at all times to help you remember to wipe up spills and stains right away.

    3. Baking soda to the rescue
    Beyond cakes and pastries, baking soda is a great tool for eliminating odours from any space. Your car's seats should be covered with a tablespoon of baking soda, then left overnight. The next day, when you hoover and clean your automobile, the smell of it will be much different.

    4. Air it out
    Roll down all the windows and open all the doors to let your car air out for a little. This is a hassle-free and simple approach to maintain your automobile odor-free. An oval-shaped box with frequently closed sides is an automobile. Body odour, petrol smell, and general natural aromas may all combine to form a stench, especially if it's being used a lot. Thus, in order to maintain a fresh scent in your automobile, it is imperative that you air it out for one or two hours once a week.

