Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door launch on August 14; will compete against Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Force Gurkha | WATCH

Mahindra has announced that the Thar 5-door will now be called the “Thar ROXX.” Along with this announcement, the SUV marque had dropped the first teaser for the elongated Thar and has given a clear first look ahead of its unveiling.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the 5-door version of the popular Mahindra Thar 5-door, will be launched in India on August 14. Mahindra's SUV lineup, which already includes the Bolero, Bolero Neo, Bolero Neo Plus, XUV 3XO, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, XUV700, and the XUV400 electric SUV, will get more fangs with the arrival of the new SUV.

LED fog lights, LED taillamps, and circular LED headlights with LED DRLs are all standard on the five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx. It also has updated alloy wheels and a new grille. The SUV has a configuration of 360 cameras installed. The location of the rear door handle is on the door frame. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is anticipated to include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, despite the lack of official inside photos. It will also include a panoramic sunroof.

Passenger safety should be taken care of by up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and ADAS. In profile, what instantly catches your eye is the new 18-inch dual-tone alloys that give the off-roader a premium look. Obviously, the biggest update here is the elongated wheelbase and the two extra doors to access the rear seats.

After the XUV 700 and XUV 3XO, the Thar Roxx is anticipated to be the third Mahindra SUV to come equipped with ADAS. The Thar Roxx and the Thar may share powertrains. The Thar has three engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion 150 TGDi petrol, a 2.2-liter mHawk 130 CRDe diesel, and a 1.5-liter D117 CRDe diesel. Both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox are available. A 4WD configuration is another element of the Thar Roxx.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx price is expected to start at Rs 12.50 lakh. The top-spec variant might cost around 19 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Force Gurkha.



