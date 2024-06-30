Car care: How to renew your vehicle's Registration Certificate?

Vehicle paperwork comes every six months in the form of a pollution certificate, every year in the form of insurance, and at the end of 15 years of owning a vehicle — RC renewal, or FC.

There is much more to owning a car than just picking it up and leaving the dealership. It requires documentation and more. Vehicle paperwork comes every six months in the form of a pollution certificate, every year in the form of insurance, and at the end of 15 years of owning a vehicle — RC renewal, or FC. Remember that you may renew the RC offline by going to the RTO in person or online.

How to renew RC online?

To renew the vehicle RC online, access the Parivahan Sewa portal.

Choose Online Services, and then select Vehicle-Related Services.

Next, choose the state, as not all states offer online vehicle RC renewal services.

Next, select the nearest RTO and proceed.

Now, from the drop-down list, select RC-related Services and then choose Renewal of Registration.

Enter the requested information now, including the chassis number and vehicle registration number.

Choosing Verify Details will help you complete the application.

How to renew RC offline?

You must locate the closest RTO and pay them a visit in order to renew the car RC offline. Get an RC renewal form from the RTO, fill it out, and make sure it is verified twice or even three times. Next, complete the RC renewal procedure by paying the relevant fees.

Most of the time, a physical check of the car is necessary to make sure everything functions properly. Following the completion of the physical verification, the RTO will confirm the information provided in the application, and a new RC will be given. Ask for the proper acknowledgment before departing, as the new RC might not be provided right away.

Latest Videos