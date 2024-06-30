Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Car care: How to renew your vehicle's Registration Certificate?

    Vehicle paperwork comes every six months in the form of a pollution certificate, every year in the form of insurance, and at the end of 15 years of owning a vehicle — RC renewal, or FC.

    Car care: How to renew your vehicle's Registration Certificate? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    There is much more to owning a car than just picking it up and leaving the dealership. It requires documentation and more.  Vehicle paperwork comes every six months in the form of a pollution certificate, every year in the form of insurance, and at the end of 15 years of owning a vehicle — RC renewal, or FC. Remember that you may renew the RC offline by going to the RTO in person or online.

    How to renew RC online?

    • To renew the vehicle RC online, access the Parivahan Sewa portal.
    • Choose Online Services, and then select Vehicle-Related Services.
    • Next, choose the state, as not all states offer online vehicle RC renewal services.
    • Next, select the nearest RTO and proceed.
    • Now, from the drop-down list, select RC-related Services and then choose Renewal of Registration.
    • Enter the requested information now, including the chassis number and vehicle registration number.
    • Choosing Verify Details will help you complete the application.

    How to renew RC offline?

    You must locate the closest RTO and pay them a visit in order to renew the car RC offline. Get an RC renewal form from the RTO, fill it out, and make sure it is verified twice or even three times. Next, complete the RC renewal procedure by paying the relevant fees.

    Most of the time, a physical check of the car is necessary to make sure everything functions properly. Following the completion of the physical verification, the RTO will confirm the information provided in the application, and a new RC will be given. Ask for the proper acknowledgment before departing, as the new RC might not be provided right away.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 5:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Car care: 7 easy steps to book unique or VIP number for your vehicle gcw

    Car care: 7 easy steps to book unique or VIP number for your vehicle

    5 easy steps to check vehicle owner details by number plate gcw

    5 easy steps to check vehicle owner details by number plate

    Car care tips: Follow THESE steps to churn out best possible mileage from your vehicle gcw

    Car care tips: Follow THESE steps to churn out best possible mileage from your vehicle

    Car care tips: 4 tips to use vehicle's air conditioning effectively gcw

    Car care tips: 4 tips to use vehicle's air conditioning effectively

    5 reasons why sedans are a better choice than SUVs gcw

    5 reasons why sedans are a better choice than SUVs

    Recent Stories

    Tripti Dimri looks SUPER SEXY: Stuns in shimmery little black her; HOT photo goes VIRAL [PICTURES] ATG

    Tripti Dimri looks SUPER SEXY: Stuns in shimmery little black her; HOT photo goes VIRAL [PICTURES]

    Mirzapur Season 3 to Kakuda: 5 OTT releases of July 2024 RKK

    Mirzapur Season 3 to Kakuda: 5 OTT releases of July 2024

    Kerala: Two youths miraculously escaped after Google Maps drives them into river in Kasaragod anr

    Kerala: Two youths miraculously escaped after Google Maps drives them into river in Kasaragod

    Parippu Vada to Pazham Pori: 7 Kerala snacks to enjoy during monsoons anr

    Parippu Vada to Pazham Pori: 7 Kerala snacks to enjoy during monsoons

    Did you know Michael Jackson owed millions of debt before dying? RKK

    Did you know Michael Jackson owed millions of debt before dying?

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon