Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Lexus RX SUV; 7 most-awaited cars to be introduced

Auto Expo 2023 is going to witness a plethora of new car and SUV unveilings as well as launches, and here we have listed the top 7 for you. Maruti is making its entry into the SUV sector with Jimny; expected to launch in June this year, it will be displayed at the AutoExpo.

The India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, will host the much awaited Auto Expo 2023. The opulent occasion will take place from January 11 to January 18. At the Auto Expo 2023, a thrilling lineup of SUVs, EVs, concepts, and facelifts are anticipated by auto aficionados. It is being hosted after a three-year hiatus and has received a tonne of attention. Let's look at some of the well-known automobiles and SUVs making their debuts at the Expo.

Maruti Jimny

On January 13, Maruti will finally debut the five-door Jimny for India at the Auto Expo 2023. Since it was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020, the renowned off-roader has gained appeal in India. When equipped with a 1.5L gasoline engine, the Jimny will directly compete with the Mahindra Thar.

Maruti YY8

The YY8 is the internal name of the upcoming totally electric SUV concept from Maruti Suzuki. One of the primary attractions of the Maruti Suzuki exhibit will be this futuristic EV. According to reports, the YY8 EV would launch in 2025 and be produced in collaboration with Toyota. The Maruti Suzuki YY8 is expected to have a stylish appearance with athletic design cues.

MG Hector facelift

After receiving a recent makeover, the MG Hector now has a more royal appearance than before. The overall profile is almost same, but the number of features has grown. The Hector SUV will now be able to boast of five game-changing innovations, some of which include ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and traffic jam help.

Lexus RX SUV

For the first time ever, Lexus will attend the biannual car show. And the fifth-generation RX SUV will be introduced with the LC500h coupe during their first appearance. The RX will probably be available in 350h form. It will be mechanically propelled by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder hybrid powerplant with 246 horsepower.

Tata Harrier Special edition

A Special Edition of the Tata Harrier is planned, and the vehicle is anticipated to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. According to heavily camouflaged test modules of the next SUV that have previously been sighted in India, the new Harrier will likely appear very similar. The test module did, however, reveal a gadget with a radar-like design up front, which suggests that ADAS may be an option. It is anticipated that it will continue to be mechanically driven by the same 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine from Fiat with a 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed torque converter. Tata may, however, provide the new Harrier with a new 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, though specifics have not yet been made official.

Toyota GR Corolla

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Toyota will display the Gazoo Racing (GR) Corolla hatchback. An efficient vehicle with a single-scroll turbocharged 1.6-liter three-pot engine is the Corolla hatchback. The 304 horsepower and 370Nm power ratings on this engine are monstrous.

Toyota Innova Hycross

By introducing the new Innova Hycross, Toyota is revitalising its Innova brand. Because of Innova, the firm has been able to gain a lot of popularity in the Indian market. In greater Noida, at AutoExpo, the automobile will be on display. A hybrid version of the Innova Hycross will include an additional electric motor, bringing the total horsepower and torque to 261 bhp and 206 Nm. The standard version of the Innova Hycross will have a 2-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 150 bhp and 187 Nm of torque.

