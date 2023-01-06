Auto Expo 2023: Know details about venue, timings, how to reach, what to expect & more

This year's edition of the Expo will feature a wide range of vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles. Maruti Suzuki, Kia India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, MG Motor India, Hyundai Motor India, and Renault India are the car brands that will be participating in Auto Expo 2023.

The largest automobile festival in India, "Auto Expo-Motor Show," is coming back after a three-year hiatus, including a year lost to the epidemic. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) will host the 16th iteration of the biannual event at Greater Noida, National Capital Region, from January 11 to January 18.

70 exhibitors, including 45 car manufacturers from various categories, will be present at Auto Expo 2023. Exhibitors will present a variety of vehicles, including automobiles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, concept cars, commercial vehicles (trucks and buses), antique cars, tyres and tubes, auto lubricants, etc. while still finalising their product lines.

Major automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, Kia, MG, BYD, Toyota, and others are anticipated to display some stunning concept vehicles and models that are ready for mass production during the event. Additionally, both established companies and startups will have a larger selection of electric vehicles on show.

Where and where?

The India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which is next to JP Golf Course, will serve as the location much like the previous edition. At Delhi's Pragati Maidan, the auto component industry-focused Auto Expo-Component Show will also take place simultaneously.

While the media day has been confirmed for January 11, business visitors can walk in on January 12 and 13. The exhibition will be open to the public from January 14 through January 18 from 10 am to 6 pm. The venue will close its doors an hour before its scheduled closing time, however the exhibition halls will always close their doors 30 minutes before that time.

How to reach the venue?

The Greater Noida-Noida Expressway, where the India Expo Mart is situated (approximately 25 km from the Mahamaya Flyover), provides excellent access to the NCR and other nearby locations including Noida and Gurugram. The eight-lane Greater Noida Expressway connects it to various kinds of road transit, including taxis. There is space for around 8,000 cars to park at the facility.

The closest metro station, Knowledge Park II in Greater Noida, is about 10 minutes from the event location.

How to get the passes or tickets?

While the exhibition centre will be accessible for valid ticket holders only, there could be some exceptions for kids under the age of five, disabled people (with an attendant), etc. One may get tickets for the event for Rs 350 per person by visiting https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/auto-expo-the-motor-show-2023/ET00343313.

