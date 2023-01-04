Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: It's confirmed! Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door world premiere on January 13

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been awaited for too long and finally, it has been learnt that it could be introduced on January 13 at the Auto Expo 2023 At a price of around Rs 10 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Jimny will directly compete with Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door world premiere on January 13 gcw
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    The demand for SUVs has increased dramatically in the Indian car market. Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Mahindra Thar, for example, have attracted a lot of buyers. Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in the nation, now appears to be attempting to capitalise on the current SUV craze. Last year, the business unveiled its small SUV, the Grand Vitara. The worldwide SUV's India-specific version will soon be released by Maruti Suzuki as part of an expansion of its SUV product line. According to the most recent rumours, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the much awaited five-door Jimny on January 13 at the Auto Expo.

    The Jimny has generated tremendous hype in India ever since it was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. SUV fans are anticipating the renowned off-arrival roader's in India with great interest. According to reports, Maruti Suzuki would build the SUV at its factory in Gurgaon with a volume goal of up to 6,000 units per month.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    The Jimny that is headed for India will feature two additional doors for accessing the back seats, which makes it a desirable option for many Indian automobile purchasers. The 5-door Jimny makes more sense for the Indian market and is expected to have a larger wheelbase than the 3-door variant now available worldwide.

    Jimny will have a striking SUV posture thanks to its tough design components. Features like round headlamps with independent indicators, clamshell bonnet, front grille with vertical openings and rear combination lamps will appeal to SUV enthusiasts. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is anticipated to include contemporary technologies like the Baleno and Brezza's SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny will directly fight with Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha at a price of roughly Rs 10 lakh. The fact that the Thar and Gurkha are only now offered in 3-door formats may favour Jimny. Additionally, Jimny will have Suzuki's AllGrip all-wheel drive system, which will give it significant off-roading capability.

    The 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, normally aspirated K15B engine, which produces 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque, will probably power the 5-door Jimny. Cars like the XL6, Ertiga, and Brezza already have this engine in them. A 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT are the most likely two gearbox choices that Maruti Suzuki will provide.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV likely to debut in India

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
