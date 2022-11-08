2022 Audi Q5 special edition with two new colours launched; priced at Rs 67.05 lakh

The debut of the Audi Q5 special edition was announced by German luxury automaker Audi. A new black aesthetic package with black mirror housing and Audi emblems, black roof rails, and 5 spoke V-style graphite grey diamond cut alloy wheels are among the equipment upgrades included in the Audi Q5 special edition.

Audi India has launched the Q5 Special Edition at a sticker price of Rs 67.05 lakh. The Audi Q5 Special Edition is based on the SUV's Technology trim and is available in two exclusive colour options: District Green and Ibis White. However, it has a new black design package and an Audi Genuine Accessories kit.

The SUV has a new black style package with mirror housing, and the roof rails and Audi insignia are also black. It also has five-spoke V-style wheels with diamond cuts that are made of graphite grey metal. Other design features brought over from the base model include the sensor-controlled boot lid, LED headlights, and singleframe grille with vertical struts.

A number of premium features, including a panoramic glass sunroof, a Comfort key for keyless entry, power front seats with driver memory, an Audi phone box with wireless charging, three-zone air conditioning, and an Ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours, are offered in the cabin, which also features plush leather and leatherette upholstery. Eight airbags are included in the Q5 Special Edition as standard safety equipment. Additionally, the SUV comes with Park Assist with Parking Aid Plus.

The SUV also has a 19-speaker 755W B&O Premium Sound System, a 25.65 cm touchscreen infotainment system with the most recent MMI Navigation plus, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, as well as Audi virtual cockpit plus with a 31.24 cm HD instrument cluster.

The Q5 Special Edition has adaptive suspension with damping adjustment as standard equipment, along with Audi quattro all-wheel drive and Audi Drive Select with six driving modes (Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Auto, Efficiency and Off-road). It can sprint from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in only 6.3 seconds, with a peak speed of 237 kilometres per hour.

