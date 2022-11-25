5 things you need to know about the newly unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross gets rid of the diesel engine as it has been presented with Toyota's strong hybrid powertrain with a fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl. Here are 5 things you need to know about the new car in the market.

The brand-new Innova Hycross has made its debut in India thanks to Toyota India. The Toyota Innova Hycross, which has a monocoque design, weighs around 200 kg less than the Innova Crysta. The MPV is now available for reservation at all the company-approved dealerships, and sales in the Indian market will begin in January 2023.

Last week, Indonesia hosted the world debut of the Toyota Innova Hycross. It is the first Innova vehicle to use a petrol-hybrid powertrain in place of the diesel engine. Both the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross will be sold in the domestic market, thus putting an end to the rumours stating that the former will be phased out once the latter goes on sale.

Standout features: As for aesthetics, the Toyota Innova Hycross has features like a revised front grille, brighter LED headlights, and an aggressive front bumper that make it look more like an SUV than an MPV. It has wraparound LED taillamps at the back and 18-inch wheels.

Amazing interiors; Dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, ventilated front seats, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, ambient lighting, and a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system are just a few of the advanced features that the MPV is equipped with.

Toyota's ADAS technology, which includes lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, makes its Indian premiere in the Innova Hycross. Additionally, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and ESP, among other noteworthy safety features.

Capacity; There will be two seating options for the Toyota Innova Hycross: 7 and 8 seats. While the latter has a bench seat in the second row, the former has captains seats in the middle row.

Fuel options: The Innova Hycross will have a powerful hybrid and petrol-only engine options. The strong hybrid variant will be outfitted with Toyota's fifth-generation strong hybrid technology (M20A-FXS), which combines a 2.0L petrol engine with an electric motor to provide 186 horsepower and 187 Nm of torque. It will return an astonishing mileage of 21.1 kmpl while doing a 0-100kmph sprint in less than 10 seconds.

Competitors & price: Toyota Innova Hycross will compete against Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari in the Indian market with a tentative price range of Rs 22-28 lakh (ex-showroom).

