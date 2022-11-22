Matter launches India’s first geared electric bike with 125+ km range

Technology start-up Matter has unveiled the country's first geared electric motorcycle which bets big on technology and has been designed for travelling on both trails and roadways. Know all details here.

Homegrown auto startup Matter aunched India’s first geared electric bike, mobilising Indias 15 million motorcycles market with next-generation technology. An official report states that the car would be produced at its Ahmedabad factory and sold in all major Indian cities.

From the ground up, the bike has been developed and engineered in-house for usage on roads and trails, with a consumer-centric product development strategy that prioritises performance, security, dependability, and safety.

A single connector is used by the bike to allow both conventional and rapid charging. The car has a standard onboard 1-kW charger called matterCharge 1.0 that enables it to be charged at any 3-pin, 5-amp outlet. The User Interface (UI) is such that it provides the rider with all the information they need such as speed, gear position, riding mode, navigation, media, and call control.

According to the report, the onboard charger has overcharge protection and can fully charge the car in less than 5 hours. Additionally, the firm created and manufactured the motorbike with an operating ambient temperature range of -10 to 55 degrees Celsius to function in a wide range of climatic conditions common in India.

According to the manufacturer, the bike is the first geared electric bike in the nation and has 5 kWh of power, liquid-cooled technology, and other linked features.

In Ahmedabad, a manufacturing plant has been established with a production capacity of 60,000 units annually that may be increased to 1.5–1.7 lakh units. Over the next 12 months, the firm wants to establish 200 dealerships in important cities. In the following two years, it also plans to export goods to a number of locations, including Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

