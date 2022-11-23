Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2022 Tigor EV launched with new features, long range, colour & more

    India’s leading electric car manufacturer, Tata Motors launched new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI certified). Tigor.ev has also a magnetic red colour option with new additions like Leatherette upholstery, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Rain Sensing wipers, Auto Headlamps  and Cruise Control.

    2022 Tigor EV launched with new features long range colour more priced at Rs 12 49 lakh
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    The new Tigor EV car from Tata Motors has been introduced. It boasts a 315 km (ARAI approved) extended range and other technological innovations. The Tigor EV now comes with additional features including leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, and cruise control. It is also now offered in a new colour choice called Magnetic Red.

    With clever additions like multi-mode regen, linked car technology—Zconnect, smartwatch connection, iTPMS, and tyre puncture repair kit—which will be provided as standard throughout the range, it also gives consumers a more technologically advanced experience.

    The new Tigor EV will be offered in four trim levels with prices ranging from Rs. 12.49 lakh (XE), Rs. 12.99 lakh (XT), Rs. 13.49 lakh (XZ+), and Rs. 13.75 lakh (XZ+ Lux), respectively (Prices are ex-showroom India).

    Tata Motors is providing a free feature upgrade pack to current Tigor EV owners via a software update, similar to what was done with the Nexon EV Prime. Customers may modify their cars to include tyre puncture repair kits, iTPMS, and multi-mode regeneration. Additionally, current owners of the XZ+ and XZ+ DT models may improve their smartwatch connection. Starting on December 20, 2022, this service may be obtained by going to any Tata Motors approved service facility.

    Additionally, it provides intelligent upgrades like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology-Zconnect, Smartwatch Connectivity, iTPMS, and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit, which will be provided as standard across the whole range.

    The 26 kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack that powers the Tigor EV produces a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. The battery pack and motor are also certified IP67, making the Tigor EV weather and worry-proof.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 4:25 PM IST
