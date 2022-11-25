Lamborghini Urus Performante is here in India! From specs to price; know it all

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is the ultimate version of the Italian brand's performance SUVs and comes with significant design upgrades, a sportier cabin and a more potent engine. Know all details here.

Lamborghini has launched the new Urus Performante super SUV in India. The Lamborghini Urus Performante, which made its premiere in the entire world in August, is now offered in India for a starting price of Rs. 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The bumper and bonnet of theLamborghini Urus Performante are sharper and more pronounced. The automobile has the most carbon fibre elements in its class because to its extensive usage of composite materials. Optional carbon fibre roofs pay homage to Lamborghini extreme sports vehicles like the Super Trofeo and Huracán Performante.

Increased engine cooling and the fullest representation of the SUV's extreme sports heritage are provided by the new black front air intakes. A new air curtain draws airflow over the front wheels. The Urus Performante's rear downforce is increased by 38% thanks to a newly developed rear spoiler. The substantial front and rear wing and bumper of the Urus Performante add to its reduced stance in profile and add 25 mm to its total length.

Inside, the cockpit has Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard, along with the "Performante trim," a new hexagonal seat stitching style, and other choices including a leather interior. The Performante trim may be extended to the doors, roof lining, seat backrest, and rear wall, among other dedicated colour and trim options. Red door handles, a kickplate with the Ad Personam insignia, and interior matt carbon fibre detailing are further Personam customizations. The black leather steering wheel is trimmed in matt black as well as the Aluminum interior trim in black anodized.

The Performante’s power is increased by 16 CV to 666 CV, and its weight reduced by 47 kg, giving it a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 3:2. The Urus Performante has outstanding longitudinal capabilities with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of only 3.3 seconds. It also generates 850 Nm of torque at 2,300 to 4,500 rpm and has a peak speed of 306 km/h.

