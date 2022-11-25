Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lamborghini Urus Performante is here in India! From specs to price; know it all

    The Lamborghini Urus Performante is the ultimate version of the Italian brand's performance SUVs and comes with significant design upgrades, a sportier cabin and a more potent engine. Know all details here.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante is here in India From features to price know it all gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Lamborghini has launched the new Urus Performante super SUV in India. The Lamborghini Urus Performante, which made its premiere in the entire world in August, is now offered in India for a starting price of Rs. 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The bumper and bonnet of theLamborghini Urus Performante are sharper and more pronounced. The automobile has the most carbon fibre elements in its class because to its extensive usage of composite materials. Optional carbon fibre roofs pay homage to Lamborghini extreme sports vehicles like the Super Trofeo and Huracán Performante.

    Increased engine cooling and the fullest representation of the SUV's extreme sports heritage are provided by the new black front air intakes. A new air curtain draws airflow over the front wheels. The Urus Performante's rear downforce is increased by 38% thanks to a newly developed rear spoiler. The substantial front and rear wing and bumper of the Urus Performante add to its reduced stance in profile and add 25 mm to its total length.

    Also Read | 2022 Tigor EV launched with new features, long range, colour & more

    Inside, the cockpit has Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard, along with the "Performante trim," a new hexagonal seat stitching style, and other choices including a leather interior. The Performante trim may be extended to the doors, roof lining, seat backrest, and rear wall, among other dedicated colour and trim options. Red door handles, a kickplate with the Ad Personam insignia, and interior matt carbon fibre detailing are further Personam customizations.  The black leather steering wheel is trimmed in matt black as well as the Aluminum interior trim in black anodized.

    Also Read | 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India, priced at Rs 77.5 lakh; Why is it a must buy?

    The Performante’s power is increased by 16 CV to 666 CV, and its weight reduced by 47 kg, giving it a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 3:2.  The Urus Performante has outstanding longitudinal capabilities with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of only 3.3 seconds. It also generates 850 Nm of torque at 2,300 to 4,500 rpm and has a peak speed of 306 km/h.

    Also Read | Matter launches India’s first geared electric bike with 125+ km range

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Toyota Innova Hycross to debut today When where to watch unveiling event live gcw

    Toyota Innova Hycross to debut today: When, where to watch unveiling event live?

    Toyota to launch Hycross the all-new Innova in India on Friday

    Hycross, the all-new Innova, to be launched in India on Friday

    2022 Tigor EV launched with new features long range colour more priced at Rs 12 49 lakh details here gcw

    2022 Tigor EV launched with new features, long range, colour & more

    Matter launches India s first geared electric bike with 125 km range and other details gcw

    Matter launches India’s first geared electric bike with 125+ km range

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India priced at Rs 77 5 lakh Why you should buy it gcw

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India, priced at Rs 77.5 lakh; Why is it a must buy?

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB: One of the nicest goals in all of my career - Brazil Richarlison after Serbia wonder-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'One of the nicest goals in all of my career' - Richarlison after Serbia wonder

    Cheating to Breaking promises: 5 deal-breaker for women in a relationship sur

    Cheating to Breaking promises: 5 deal-breaker for women in a relationship

    Supreme Court wants Centre's view on legalising same-sex marriage; check details AJR

    Supreme Court wants Centre's view on legalising same-sex marriage; check details

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has a 'humble request' to historians - adt

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has a 'humble request' to historians

    Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta to QUIT much-loved TV show; here's what we know RBA

    Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta to QUIT much-loved TV show; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon