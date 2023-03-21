5 things to keep in mind before booking Hyundai Verna 2023

Hyundai has launched the all-new 2023 Verna in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen Hyundai Verna comes with a completely redesigned front end and plus interiors. Here are 5 things to know before booking the latest car.

Hyundai India has launched the new Verna 2023 at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the country. It will be produced locally at the brand's Chennai factory and shipped to a number of nations. It comes in four variants: EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Bookings for the brand-new Hyundai Verna 2023 began around a month earlier at Hyundai dealerships as well as online for a token price of Rs 25,000.

Colours

Three new colours, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown, are among the seven single-tone and two dual-tone paint hues available for the next-generation Hyundai Verna 2023.

Exterior

It is based on Hyundai's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language and has black chrome parametric grille up front, LED headlights, Horizon LED positioning lamps, and DRLs. The new sedan is equipped with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and the shark-fin antenna and parametric linked LED taillamps are prominent features of the rear appearance. The new Verna 2023's boot has a 528-liter capacity.

Interior

The interior has 26 best-in-segment features and is decorated in a dual-tone black and beige style. The new sedan has a number of standout features, including 64-color ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped premium two-spoke steering wheel and gear knob, a 10.25-inch HD audio video navigation system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluelink connectivity. It has front heated seats with ventilation, a voice-activated smart electric sunroof, a smartphone wireless charger, Also, the sedan will include a few cutting-edge technologies including embedded voice commands, built-in navigation.

The brand-new Hyundai Verna now has the industry's first switchable type temperature control system. While operating features for the air conditioner and entertainment, the interface offers a fluid and contemporary experience.

Safety features

Speaking of safety features, every model level of the new Hyundai Verna 2023 comes standard with 6 airbags. In addition, level 2 ADAS tech is on offer with 17 features like Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning and Safe Exit Warning to name a few.

Under the hood

The brand-new Hyundai Verna is powered by a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine from HMI that is exciting, sporty, and available with both a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT). Moreover, Hyundai provides the outdated 1.5 MPi petrol engine, which works with both a six-speed manual transmission and an IVT (IVT). All of these powertrains are environmentally friendly, RDE-compliant engines that can run on E20 fuel.

In this segment, the all-new Hyundai Verna 2023 competes against the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz