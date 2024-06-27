5 easy steps to check vehicle owner details by number plate

If you do not have the correct owner information, you can easily retrieve the owner details using the vehicle number plate. Here are 5 simple and easy steps to check vehicle owner details by number plate.

It's now simpler to gather information using the vehicle number plate, whether you're preparing to buy a used car or doing a background check on the owner of the vehicle. Here's how to go about it. There are several situations in which you may need to verify the owner's details of the vehicle.

You can check vehicle owner details on the Parivahan website using the vehicle registration number by following these steps:

1. Go to the Official Website: Visit the Parivahan website in its entirety.

2. Locate the Information Services section: After choosing 'Informational Services' from the drop-down menu, choose 'Know Your Vehicle Details'.3. Register for an account or log in: Enter your login information to log in if you are a registered user. Make a new account if you are a new user.

4. Type in the vehicle's information: After inputting the captcha code and the car registration number, choose "VAHAN Search."

5. Access Owner Data: A screen with comprehensive facts on the car's owner and other details will show up.

You may quickly verify the owner data of a car using the number plate on the Parivahan website by following these steps. This service is especially helpful for making sure that there is transparency and legal compliance in a variety of car-related scenarios.

What are the two major scenarios where you might look for owner details?

Hit and run case: To register a formal complaint in the event of a hit-and-run accident, it is imperative to have the precise data of the car owner. It will be easier to get the owner's details through the number plate if you can snap a photo of the vehicle's number plate after the collision.

Buying second-hand car: It is imperative that you confirm the legitimacy of the present car owner when buying a used car. The car number plate may be used to quickly obtain the owner data if you do not have the right information. This guarantees the car transfer procedure is transparent.

