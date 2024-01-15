Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India with new features, price starts at Rs 13.99 lakh

    Mahindra & Mahindra announced the launch of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700 at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 will rival the likes of the Tata Safari facelift, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    Mahindra & Mahindra, the biggest SUV maker in India, announced today the 2024 Mahindra XUV700's release, with a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 XUV700 boasts new Napoli Black colour options in addition to appearance and interior upgrades. One of the most popular SUVs in India is the XUV700. Mahindra sold 74,434 XUV700 models in 2023. Over 140,000 copies of the XUV700 have been sold since its August 2021 introduction.

    Reservations for the 2024 XUV700 will open on January 15 and demo cars will start to arrive at showrooms on January 25. Mahindra has increased its production capacity to enable quicker delivery of the SUV.

    There is a new Napoli Black colour option for the Mahindra XUV700. It sports black wheels, black roof rails, and a black grille with chrome accents. There is a dual-tone colour option with a Napoli Black roof. The AX7 and AX7L models have upgraded interiors with console bezel and dark chrome air vents.

    The 2024 XUV700 will now offer captain seats in the AX7 and AX7L variants, accompanied by front-ventilated seats in the AX7L. Mahindra has combined outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with a memory function exclusively in the AX7L.

    The 2024 Mahindra XUV700's Adrenox suite now boasts 13 additional features, bringing the total to 83 connected car features. This includes 'Ask Mahindra', which functions as a concierge service, firmware over-the-air (FOTA) capabilities, and a prediction tool that offers timely alerts on impending servicing requirements. Furthermore, drivers may scan the SUV's buttons and telltale lights using the M lens feature.

    The features of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700 are categorised into key areas like prognosis alerts, vehicle status, location-based services, safety, remote functions, third-party apps, and novelty-connected features. Access to these functionalities requires an active Adrenox subscription.

    There are two engine options available for the Mahindra XUV700 in 2024: a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine with two tuning options. The diesel engine produces either 155 or 185 horsepower, depending on the type, while the petrol engine produces 200 horsepower. Both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox are available. There's also an AWD option available.

    Below are the new starting ex-showroom prices for the 2024 Mahindra XUV700.

    • MX - Rs 13.99 lakh
    • AX3 - Rs 16.39 lakh
    • AX5 - Rs 17.69 lakh
    • AX7 - Rs 21.29 lakh
    • AX7L - Rs 23.99 lakh
