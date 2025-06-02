Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 Date: Considered the most significant Ekadashi of the year, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed in the first week of June 2025. The importance of this fast is described in various scriptures.

When is Nirjala Ekadashi: According to religious scriptures, the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month is called Nirjala Ekadashi. It is considered the most significant Ekadashi of the year. It is believed that observing this single Ekadashi fast yields the benefits of observing all Ekadashi fasts of the entire year. It is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi. The importance of this Ekadashi was explained by Lord Krishna himself to the Pandavas. Learn more about when Nirjala Ekadashi falls this year, the Puja Vidhi, Mantra, and Shubh Muhurat, along with complete details…

When is Nirjala Ekadashi?

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month will begin on Thursday, June 5th, at 02:16 AM and will continue until Saturday, June 7th, at 04:48 AM. Since the sunrise of Ekadashi will be on Friday, June 6th, the fast will be observed on this day.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 Shubh Muhurat

- 07:24 AM to 09:05 AM

- 11:58 AM to 12:52 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)

- 12:25 PM to 02:05 PM

- 05:26 PM to 07:06 PM

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat-Puja Vidhi

- Have a sattvic meal on the night before Nirjala Ekadashi, i.e., Thursday, June 5th, sleep on the floor, and observe celibacy.

- Wake up early on Thursday, June 6th, take a bath, and take a vow for the fast and Puja. The rule of this fast is to observe it without drinking water.

- Follow the rules of the fast throughout the day, do not get angry with anyone, do not do any evil deeds. Do not eat or drink anything, and do not bring any negative thoughts to mind.

- Prepare for the Puja before the Shubh Muhurat. Purify the place where you will perform the Puja by sprinkling Ganga Jal or Gomutra.

- Place a wooden platform or Patla Chowki at the designated place during the Shubh Muhurat and install an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu on it.

- First, apply Tilak with Kumkum on the idol of God, adorn it with a garland of flowers, and light a lamp of pure cow's ghee.

- Then offer yellow flowers, fruits, Durva, turmeric, sandalwood, etc., one by one to the Lord. Also, offer yellow clothes.

- While worshipping, keep chanting the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya'. After this, offer Bhog as desired.

- Make sure to include Tulsi leaves in the Bhog. Listen to the story of Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat and perform the Aarti of Lord Vishnu.

- Sit near the place of worship of God at night and sing Bhajans and Kirtans. Stay awake all night; do not sleep at all.

- The next day, i.e., Saturday, June 7th, after worshipping Lord Vishnu once again in the morning, break the fast.

- In this way, the person who observes Nirjala Ekadashi fast attains happiness, peace, and prosperity in their life.

Lord Vishnu Aarti

Om Jai Jagdish Hare, Swami! Jai Jagdish Hare.

Bhakta Janon Ke Sankat, Kshan Mein Door Kare॥ Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Jo Dhyave Phal Pave, Dukh Vinase Man Ka. Swami Dukh Vinase Man Ka.

Sukh Sampatti Ghar Aave, Kasht Mite Tan Ka॥ Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Maat-Pita Tum Mere, Sharan Gahun Main Kiski. Swami Sharan Gahun Main Kiski.

Tum Bin Aur Na Dooja, Aas Karun Jiski॥ Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Tum Poorn Paramatma, Tum Antaryami.

Swami Tum Antaryami. Parbrahma Parmeshwar, Tum Sabke Swami॥ Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Tum Karuna Ke Sagar, Tum Palan-Karta. Swami Tum Palan-Karta.

Main Moorakh Khal Kami, Kripa Karo Bharta॥ Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Tum Ho Ek Agocar, Sabke Pranpati. Swami Sabke Pranpati.

Kis Vidhi Milun Dayamay, Tumko Main Kumati॥ Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Deenbandhu Dukhharta, Tum Thakur Mere. Swami Tum Thakur Mere.

Apne Hath Uthao, Dwar Pada Tere॥ Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Vishay-Vikar Mitao, Paap Haro Deva. Swami Paap Haro Deva.

Shraddha-Bhakti Badhao, Santan Ki Seva॥ Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Shree Jagdishji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave. Swami Jo Koi Nar Gave.

Kahat Shivanand Swami, Sukh Sampatti Pave॥ Om Jai Jagdish Hare.



