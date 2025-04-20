As Jupiter moves into the sixth house from the Moon, it forms the powerful Vasumati Yog—known to attract wealth and prosperity. The last week of April brings financial growth and positive change for five lucky zodiac signs.

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week brings remarkable opportunities for Aries natives. With the support of a close friend or an influential figure, you'll feel empowered to overcome challenges and take on major responsibilities with confidence. Recognition or an honor for a recent achievement may also be on the horizon. Businesspeople, in particular, can expect significant gains—especially from past investments that are now set to pay off handsomely.

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus natives are in for a week of financial blessings and personal progress. Gains from ancestral property or family assets may come your way, offering relief from previous worries. Those who have been struggling with employment or career-related issues might receive promising news. On the personal front, deeper emotional connections with your partner will bring peace and contentment.

3. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The stars shine brightly on Leo this week, with unexpected financial gains and favorable career decisions on the horizon. Any bold moves made during this period are likely to yield fruitful results. However, it’s important to manage money wisely. Students and those preparing for competitive exams can expect positive developments or results in their favor.

4. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This week holds exciting potential for Scorpios. Long-pending tasks are likely to be completed successfully, bringing immense satisfaction. A surprise visit from a guest could bring joyful news. On the professional front, working in harmony with senior colleagues will enhance your success. Financial stability improves, and in matters of love, you might achieve something truly significant.

5. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius natives will see a turning point this week. A major issue that’s been troubling you may finally find resolution, thanks to the intervention of a powerful ally. If you're involved in any legal matters, the verdict could come in your favor. Women, especially homemakers, may find themselves spiritually inclined, engaging in prayers or visiting religious sites. This inner peace will also positively reflect in your material life.

The rare formation of Vasumati Yoga this week brings the possibility of abundance and prosperity. Whether through sudden gains, resolved conflicts, or new opportunities, these five zodiac signs are aligned for financial growth and emotional satisfaction. Keep faith, stay proactive, and welcome the good fortune heading your way.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice.