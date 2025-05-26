Vat Savitri Vrat Upay: This year Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on Monday, May 26th. Performing specific rituals on this day is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and good fortune into one's life.

When is Vat Savitri Vrat?: Vat Savitri Vrat is observed every year on the Amavasya (new moon day) of the Jyeshtha month. The significance of this fast is mentioned in various scriptures. Women observe this fast for the well-being of their families, the longevity of their husbands, and overall prosperity. This year, the fast will be observed on Monday, May 26th. According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, an astrologer from Ujjain, performing certain rituals on Vat Savitri Vrat can turn even bad luck in your favor. Learn about these rituals below…

Rituals for Vat Savitri Vrat

Donating to the needy is of particular importance on Vat Savitri Vrat, which falls on Monday, May 26th this year. If a beggar comes to your home seeking food, be sure to offer them a meal. As this day coincides with Amavasya, this act of charity can significantly improve your fortune.

Simple Remedies for Vat Savitri Vrat

Invite five married women to your home on Vat Savitri Vrat and offer them a meal of their choice. Afterward, gift them items traditionally associated with married women, such as a red chunri (scarf), red bangles, sindoor (vermilion), and mehendi (henna). You can also donate these items to a woman in need. This is believed to ensure continued good fortune.

Which Tree to Worship on Vat Savitri Vrat?

The Banyan tree (Vat) is the primary object of worship during Vat Savitri Vrat. The fast derives its name from this tree. After taking a bath early in the morning, worship the Banyan tree by offering pure water. Light a lamp with pure ghee as well. This ritual is believed to protect you from future troubles.

Whom to Worship on Vat Savitri Vrat?

Worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on Vat Savitri Vrat is believed to alleviate problems in one's love life and ensure the longevity of one's husband. This ritual is said to bring happiness and prosperity to married life and enhance love between couples.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.