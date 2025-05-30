Placing a god idol in your car can bring positive energy and boost confidence, ensuring every journey starts with divine blessings.

Buying a new car is a big dream for many. After purchasing, it's cherished and meticulously maintained. Many place their favorite god's idol on the dashboard. Proper placement of the idol is believed to bring auspicious results and ensure safe travels without obstacles.

Why place a god idol in a car?

It brings positive energy and instills the belief that every journey begins with divine blessings, boosting confidence. Vastu Shastra suggests that placing the right idol in the right spot ensures a safe journey.

Which god's idol should be placed?

1. Ganesha – Remover of Obstacles

Placing a Ganesha idol is considered auspicious. He's known as Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles. His face should face forward, aligning with the car's direction.

2. Hanuman – Symbol of Courage and Protection

Those undertaking long journeys believe a Hanuman idol offers protection from accidents. His presence is believed to provide physical strength and courage.

3. Adiyogi Shiva – Symbol of Peace and Stability

Those seeking spirituality believe an Adiyogi Shiva idol promotes peace and confidence. It helps reduce negative emotions like anger and anxiety while driving.

4. Goddess Durga – Symbol of Power and Protection

Placing a Goddess Durga idol in women's vehicles is considered highly auspicious. Her grace is believed to dispel fear and empower them.

Vastu Tips

The idol should be small and not obstruct vision.

It should be placed in a clean spot.

The idol should face forward, aligning with the car's direction. Offer flowers during festivals.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.