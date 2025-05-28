Rose, a flower admired for its fragrance and beauty, holds special significance in spirituality and Vastu Shastra. Learn about its powerful remedies.

Vastu Tips: Whether in a pot or a vase, the beauty and fragrance of a rose captivates everyone. Rose is not only famous for its beauty but also holds a special place in spirituality and Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu, certain remedies using roses can help remove negativity, fulfill desires, increase wealth, and improve health. If you are facing financial difficulties or mental problems, you can try some traditional Vastu remedies mentioned here.

Offer a Rose to Goddess Lakshmi on Friday

According to Vastu, offer a fresh rose to Goddess Lakshmi on Friday night. Recite Shrisukta while performing her aarti, and after the prayer, place the rose in your home's locker (safe). This remedy pleases Goddess Lakshmi, removes financial constraints, and maintains prosperity.

Offer 11 Roses to Lord Hanuman Starting Tuesday

Starting from the first Tuesday of Shukla Paksha, offer 11 roses to Lord Hanuman for 11 consecutive Tuesdays. Also, recite Sunderkand. Performing this remedy fulfills desires and brings positive changes in life. It bestows the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Revolve a Rose Around a Patient to Remove Illness

If a family member has been ill for a long time and is not recovering even with treatment, place a rose and some batasha (sugar candy) on a betel leaf. Revolve it over the patient 7 times and then burn it. This helps remove negative energy and promotes quick recovery.

Release 5 Roses in Water to Remove Financial Obstacles

If you are struggling with financial problems, take five red roses and a white cloth. Tie four roses to the four corners of the cloth and one rose in the center to make a bundle. Then, release it into flowing water (like a river or canal). This remedy is considered beneficial for relieving financial distress, achieving balance, attaining mental peace, and increasing wealth.

Make a Vastu Sankalp in Red Cloth on Tuesday

On a Tuesday during Shukla Paksha, tie a red rose, red sandalwood, and roli (vermilion) in a red cloth. Offer it to Lord Hanuman and recite Hanuman Chalisa for a week. On the seventh day, place this bundle in your safe or locker. This is considered auspicious and invites Goddess Lakshmi into your home.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.