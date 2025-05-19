Vastu Shastra emphasizes the importance of the main door's direction for good fortune. East, North, and Northeast are considered auspicious. While South-facing doors are often deemed inauspicious, certain zodiac signs may find them beneficial.

A Vastu-compliant home promises peace, health, and prosperity. Conversely, a non-compliant home can lead to various problems. East, North, and Northeast are considered auspicious directions for the main door, while South is generally unfavorable. However, due to the connection between zodiac signs and directions, certain directions can bring luck to specific signs. This article explores which zodiac signs benefit from a South-facing main door.

Aries

For Aries, ruled by Mars, a South-facing house is considered auspicious. It promotes overall growth, strengthens social and financial standing.

Taurus

A South-facing main door is inauspicious for Taurus. It can hinder progress and create obstacles in various endeavors.

Gemini

A South-facing main door is also unfavorable for Gemini. According to astrology and Vastu, it can lead to health problems.

Cancer

Vedic astrology considers a South-facing main door auspicious for Cancer. It brings good fortune, enhances social respect, improves health, and promotes financial and career growth.

Leo

A South-facing house is considered highly auspicious for Leo. Vedic astrology associates it with good fortune, prosperity, and increased social status.

Virgo

A South-facing house can create problems for Virgo. It's considered unsuitable and can lead to unnecessary difficulties.

Libra

A South-facing main door brings mixed results for Libra. They may experience moderate progress in such a house.

Scorpio

A South-facing house is auspicious for Scorpio. It strengthens their social and financial standing, promotes career growth, and boosts self-confidence.

Aquarius

A South-facing main door is inauspicious for Aquarius. It can lead to hardships and struggles, with efforts not yielding desired results.

Pisces

A South-facing house is considered lucky for Pisces. It brings good fortune, success in endeavors, and a strong social and financial position.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.