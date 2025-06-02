According to astrology, the lord of the 9th house is considered the lord of good fortune. If this lord is strong in a horoscope, that person's life will be filled with success and achievements.

If the lord of the 9th house in a horoscope and Jupiter, the planet responsible for luck, are strong and in the right positions, no matter how many flaws there are, they are washed away. Astrology says that they become a king or equal to a king.

Aries: This zodiac sign's lucky Jupiter is currently in the third house and is in the sight of the lucky house, so wealth is likely to increase in many ways. Opportunities for progress in career, job, and business, and income growth will be available. Some personal and financial problems will be resolved. Health will improve a lot. Any endeavor you undertake will be successful. Auspicious events will take place at home. Income will increase beyond expectations.

Taurus: As Saturn, the auspicious lord of this zodiac sign, transits in the house of profit, income will increase significantly. Promotions will be obtained in career and jobs. Salaries are likely to increase significantly. Good health will be obtained. There is a possibility of getting a job abroad. There may be a possibility of getting ancestral property from the father. Financial matters will improve. Every endeavor will be successful. Property disputes will be resolved favorably.

Gemini: As Jupiter aspects the lucky sign of Aquarius for this sign and the lucky Saturn transits in the tenth house, employees and unemployed are likely to get foreign offers. Opportunities to travel abroad for professional and employment purposes will also be available. You will receive your ancestral inheritance. Property disputes and court cases will be resolved favorably. There is a possibility of sudden income. Pilgrimages will take place frequently. Income is likely to increase significantly.

Leo: As Venus is in a lucky position for this sign and the lucky planet Mars transits in Leo from the first week of June, income is likely to increase day by day. Desires of the mind and some dreams will come true. There is a possibility of reaching a high financial status. Status in the industry will increase. You will get relief from most health problems. A lot of wealth will come from the father's side.

Libra: As the ruling planet of the zodiac, Mercury, begins its transit in its home territory, the phase of this zodiac sign is likely to reverse from June 7th. Being in a favorable position of the lucky planet Jupiter brings unexpected luck. The financial situation of this zodiac sign will improve significantly. Income will increase from many sources. Financial transactions, shares will be very profitable. Career, job, and business will bring money.

For Capricorn, as the lord of the lucky house, Mercury, transits in its native Gemini and the lord of the zodiac sign, Saturn, is in the sight of the lucky house, it will definitely bring luck. Income is growing day by day. Financial problems will largely disappear. Career and jobs are likely to provide higher income than expected. Health will improve a lot. Opportunities to travel to other countries for professional and employment opportunities will be available.

