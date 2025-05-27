The conjunction of Sun and Ketu is taking place in Leo, so this time will be very beneficial for the people of this zodiac sign.

According to Vedic astrology, each planet transits through different zodiac signs within a specific time frame. Occasionally, two planets align in the same zodiac sign, forming a conjunction—a phenomenon of great astrological significance. A conjunction occurs when two planets occupy the same sign at the same time. One such powerful event will take place in August 2025, when the Sun, the king of planets, will conjunct with Ketu, the shadow planet, in the sign of Leo.

As per astrological calculations, Ketu is already present in Leo, and in August, the Sun will enter this sign, creating a notable planetary alignment. This rare conjunction may bring luck and positive transformations for certain zodiac signs. Let’s explore which signs are likely to benefit the most from this cosmic event:

Leo:

Since the conjunction of the Sun and Ketu is occurring in your own sign, this period will be particularly beneficial for Leo natives. Your confidence, courage, and decision-making ability will see a noticeable boost. Family and married life will experience harmony and warmth. Unmarried individuals may find opportunities to meet a potential life partner. This is a favorable time for relationships, and old misunderstandings may be resolved.

Libra:

For Libra natives, this conjunction brings auspicious outcomes in finances and business. There's a strong likelihood of increased income and the emergence of new income sources. Stuck or blocked funds may finally be recovered. Businesspeople can expect good profits, and obstacles at work will be removed, paving the way for success and growth. This will be a pleasant and balanced phase for you.

Capricorn:

The Sun-Ketu conjunction will bring positive developments in career and education for Capricorn natives. Employees may witness promotions and salary increases. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to find success. Long-pending tasks may finally be completed. New business opportunities may arise, along with potential for expansion in existing ventures.