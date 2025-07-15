According to Vedic astrology, Shani Dev will transit creating Dhana Rajyoga, bringing favorable periods for three zodiac signs.

According to Vedic astrology, Shani Dev will transit creating Dhana Rajyoga. This could mark the beginning of good days for three zodiac signs. So in this article, we will learn about those lucky zodiac signs.

Dhana Lakshmi Rajyoga

Shani Dev periodically transits and creates Rajyoga and auspicious yogas. At the end of 2025, Shani Dev will transit, resulting in the formation of Dhana Rajyoga. In such a situation, the fortunes of some zodiac signs may shine. Also, there are possibilities of increase in income and career progress for the people of these zodiac signs.

Taurus

The formation of Dhana Rajyoga can prove beneficial for Taurus natives. Because Shani Dev will transit in the 11th house from your zodiac sign. Apart from this, Shani Dev is also the lord of the tenth house. So during this time you can get success in work and business. Your income may also increase. You can earn money from new sources of income. This time is favorable for students engaged in art and literature. There is a possibility of progress in your career and increase in salary.

Libra

The formation of Dhana Rajyoga can prove auspicious for the people of this zodiac sign. Because Shani Dev will transit in the sixth house from your sign. So during this time you will get success in court cases. Working people can get foreign travel or projects related to foreign companies. For businessmen, this time will be auspicious for business expansion. During this, you can get material happiness.

Sagittarius

The formation of Dhana Rajyoga can prove beneficial for the people of this zodiac sign. Because Shani Dev will transit in the fourth house from your sign. Therefore, during this time your comforts and conveniences may increase. Old investments can give good returns and new projects will be successful. Working people will get cooperation from colleagues at the workplace and appreciation from higher officials. There can also be sudden financial gains.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.