Rahu and Ketu, two shadowy planets in Vedic astrology, are set to change signs on May 18th. This article explores the fascinating mythological story of their origin, explaining how a demon became these influential celestial bodies.

Story Of Rahu-Ketu: Vedic astrology speaks of nine planets, seven of which are visible in the cosmos. The remaining two, Rahu and Ketu, are invisible and thus called shadow planets. They are considered malefic due to their cruel nature. On May 18th, Rahu will move from Pisces to Aquarius, and Ketu will transit from Virgo to Leo. This transit will impact all zodiac signs. According to scriptures, Rahu and Ketu are two parts of a demon's body. Read on to discover how a demon achieved immortality and became Rahu and Ketu.

How did the nectar of immortality emerge from the ocean?

According to scriptures, when the gods and demons churned the ocean together, numerous gems emerged. Finally, Lord Dhanvantari appeared holding the pot of nectar. A battle ensued between the gods and demons for possession of the nectar, lasting for many years. Then, Lord Vishnu, disguised as Mohini, proposed to distribute the nectar fairly to both sides, which they agreed to.

Which demon deceitfully drank the nectar?

Mohini began distributing the nectar, but in reality, she was only giving it to the gods. A demon named Swarbhanu discovered this deception and disguised himself among the gods. As soon as Swarbhanu drank the nectar, the Sun and Moon gods recognized him.

How did a demon become Rahu and Ketu?

Upon learning of this, Lord Vishnu, revealing his true form, severed Swarbhanu's head. However, due to the nectar's effect, Swarbhanu did not die but split into two parts. His head became Rahu, and his torso became Ketu. Later, Lord Vishnu granted them a place among the nine planets. Thus, a demon attained the status of a planet.



