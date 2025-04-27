Astrologer Harish Kashyap shares predictions for all 12 zodiac signs for the month of May.

Aries: A favorable month with the influence of Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, bringing financial gains in business and trade. Offer white and red coral to Lord Srinivasa and wear it as prasad.

Taurus: The month begins with favorable Moon and Jupiter, initiating auspicious events. A revitalizing time for students. Offer diamond jewelry set in gold to Lord Srinivasa and wear it.

Gemini: Favorable influence of Sun and Mercury. Jupiter's transit into your sign makes it a special month with financial gains, social gatherings, and new endeavors. Be mindful of your words and communication. Offer green gemstone jewelry to Lord Srinivasa and wear it.

Cancer: Health improves. Buying and selling activities gain momentum. Jupiter's transit into your house of expenses brings various activities. Offer white and brown pearls to the Goddess and wear them.

Leo: Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter offer a favorable month. Job opportunities arise, but government-related work may face delays. Offer ruby jewelry set in gold to Lord Srinivasa and wear it.

Virgo: Jupiter and Venus create an auspicious yoga, leading to increased social connections, income growth, and initiation of auspicious events. Offer gold and silver to Lord Srinivasa and wear them.

Libra: A special month with the strength of Jupiter. Wishes will be fulfilled, and you'll experience enthusiasm. Offer diamond and blue sapphire jewelry set in gold to the Goddess and wear it.

Scorpio: Jupiter's influence is weak, leading to a month of changes. Travel and work-related stress may increase. Wear coral jewelry set in gold or silver.

Sagittarius: The year begins with the transit of your ruling planets, Sun and Jupiter. Promotions, change of residence, and auspicious events are likely.

Capricorn: Venus and Saturn offer favorable conditions, leading to new ventures. Government-related work will progress smoothly. Wear diamond jewelry.

Aquarius: Jupiter's fifth aspect creates a divine yoga. Jupiter, as the significator of residence, brings income, peace of mind, and a sense of contentment. Wear blue sapphire jewelry set in gold.

Pisces: The transit of Sun and Jupiter brings new energy. Jupiter's aspect on the fourth house makes it a favorable month. Offer floral decorations to Lord Ranganatha and Lord Padmanabha Swamy. Wear pearl jewelry.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.