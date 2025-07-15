In just a few days, Mars, the son of Earth, will change its constellation, the effect of which will be seen in auspicious and inauspicious forms on all 12 zodiac signs.

Mars, the lord of planets, will change its constellation. According to the Drik Panchang, the transit of Mars in the Uttaraphalguni constellation of the Sun will take place on July 23, 2025. This transit of Mars will take place around 08:50 am on this day.

Till August 13, Mars will transit in Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra, which will affect all zodiac signs, but there are 3 zodiac signs that will start seeing the positive effects of Mars transit from July 23.

Scorpio

The entry of Mars into the Sun's constellation will be very auspicious for the people of this zodiac sign. People will be able to achieve success easily. Ways to earn more money with less effort will open up. Interest in religious activities will increase and good time will be spent with family. Respect will increase. Big profit opportunities will be available in business.

Libra

The transit of Mars in the Sun's constellation can prove beneficial for the people of this zodiac sign. Pending works will be completed. Status and prestige in society will increase. Confidence will increase and new opportunities for earning will come. Money problems will be solved due to salary increase.

Leo

The transit of Mars in the Sun's constellation can be especially fruitful for Leo natives. People will be successful in buying land, house or any other immovable property. A positive change will be seen in the financial condition of the people. Love and affection among family members will increase.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.